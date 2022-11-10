BURLINGTON — Mount Snow is being sued by a guest who fell from a chairlift platform closed off to the public and suffered serious injuries.
Faith Keresztessy of Coventry, R.I., filed a lawsuit in federal court in Vermont this week against Mount Snow in West Dover and its parent company Vail Resorts for negligence. She's seeking $50 million in damages.
Keresztessy was injured at the resort in September 2020 after purchasing a scenic lift ticket then walking down the trails to the area of the Sundance lift, according to the complaint.
"A low-hanging rope was loosely strung across the skier on/off ramp of the Sundance lift with a sign that read: '!DANGER! This lift could start at any time KEEP OUT,'" the complaint states. "There were no other warnings of any kind on or about the Sundance lift ... To the extent that the low-hanging, loosely strung rope could be deemed a protective barrier, which it was not, there were no other protective barriers in place to prevent or restrict paying guests such as Ms. Keresztessy from walking up the skier on/off ramp and onto the Sundance lift."
Keresztessy's attorneys at Donovan O'Connor & Dodig of North Adams, Mass. contend that other guests walked on the lift platform and took photos while on top of the lift platform then posted them on social media so resort staff should have known this kind of thing was happening. Proper policies and procedures weren't put in place, they said in the complaint.
Keresztessy fell backwards through an access point with no railing or protective barrier and landed on the platform below, according to the complaint. She's said to have suffered severe and permanent personal injury, including vertebral fractures and paraplegia with related complications.
Her attorneys called the incident "a foreseeable hazard that Mount Snow neglected to protect against with reasonable measures."
"Mount Snow's negligence proximately caused or was a substantially contributing factor causing Ms. Keresztessy to suffer significant permanent injury including paraplegia and all related complications, together with conscious pain and suffering of body and mind, past and future expenses for medical care and treatment, loss of enjoyment of life, including the loss of having biological children, and past and future lost earning capacity," the complaint states.
A spokesperson for Mount Snow and Vail Resorts could not be reached.