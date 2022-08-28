WEST DOVER — Vail Resorts announced opening dates along with details for how the winter season will differ from last year such as the limiting of lift ticket sales and proof of vaccination no longer being required to enter certain indoor spaces.

“We care deeply about our guests’ experience at our resorts,” James O’Donnell, president of Vail Resorts’ Mountain division, stated in a news release. “Limiting lift tickets throughout the season, alongside the big investments we’re making at our resorts and in our team members, will help us provide our guests with an Experience of a Lifetime this winter.”

Mount Snow in West Dover is set to open Nov. 11. Stowe Mountain Resort and Okemo Mountain Resort follow, respectively, on Nov. 18 and 19.

“The announcement of opening dates is always exciting, because it means winter will be here before we know it,” said Adam White, spokesperson for Mount Snow. “I’m sure I’m not alone in my excitement to get back out on the mountains this season.”

Vail said lift ticket sales will be limited at all of its resorts this winter season, to help “preserve the on-mountain experience for skiers and riders.”

“As we continue to grow our base of pass holders, we are simultaneously focused on preserving the on-mountain experience,” White said. “Limiting lift ticket sales — alongside the big investments we’re making at our resorts and in our team — is the right move.”

White said the company does not anticipate it will sell out of lift tickets every day at each resort but the limit “will help manage the experience during popular times.”

Availability of lift tickets can be seen on resort websites in the coming weeks, according to the news release. If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows.

The company said lift passes, including Epic Day Passes, and Pass Holder benefit tickets will not be limited. Guests enrolled in ski and ride school lessons that include lift access, and employees and dependents with passes also will not be affected.

Changes to COVID protocols at the resorts mean facemasks, proof of vaccination and dining reservations will no longer be required to enter base lodges and other indoor spaces.

“With safety as its top priority, the company will continue to monitor the changing dynamics of the pandemic, but at this time does not plan to have any of these measures in place,” states the news release. “Employees will continue to complete daily health screenings and resorts will still apply enhanced cleaning practices.”

White said employees will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Underway at Mount Snow is the installation of two brand-new, high-speed, detachable chairlifts. One will be at Sundance and the other will be at Sunbrook.

White described the project as being part of “a bold investment in 18 exciting lift upgrades” across Vail’s resorts to help guests get up and around the mountains faster and more easily even on the busiest days.

“And to support a fully staffed team for the upcoming season,” he said, “Vail Resorts is increasing employee pay and investing in affordable employee housing, and other employee benefits and perks.”

In March, the company announced a $20 per hour minimum wage for all 37 of its North America resorts, effective for the next ski and ride season. That represents a $5 per hour, or 33 percent increase, at Mount Snow, Stowe and Okemo in Vermont, and Hunter in New York, and $7 per hour, or 33 percent increase, at Attitash, Crotched, Sunapee and Wildcat in New Hampshire.

Entry-level ski patrollers and maintenance crew members will start at $21 per hour, according to the announcement. And to “ensure career and leadership wage differentials,” Vail Resorts said it will be increasing wages for non-entry level hourly workers, too.

White previously noted the Northeast has a very competitive market for workers in the ski industry, with there being several ski areas in “a pretty tight radius” vying for the same pool of people with specialized training and experience. He estimated between 40,000 and 55,000 people work for Vail Resort, with between 150 and 200 at Mount Snow.