WEST DOVER — A ski season at Mount Snow like no other concluded Sunday after a snowstorm Thursday and Friday brought some fresh flakes to the last trails left open.
“Despite having the most powerful snowmaking system in the east, we at Mount Snow are always thrilled when Mother Nature delivers the goods as she has leading up to our closing weekend,” Tracy Bartels, general manager of the resort, said in an email response to the Reformer. “That 20 inches of fresh snow helped put an exclamation point on the joy and excitement skiers and riders felt on the mountain this season, and will leave all of us smiling long after the lifts stop spinning for the winter.”
As the winter season ends, Bartels said her group is filled with gratitude for the skiers and riders who visited the resort as well as the employees and local community who supported the resort throughout the season.
“The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges for all of us, and we are proud of what we accomplished in the face of those challenges: From the implementation of a reservation system for managing capacity to reimagining the entire resort experience with enhanced safety protocols throughout our lifts, dining areas, rental shops, base facilities and ski schools,” she said. “We are grateful to everyone for their understanding and support of our COVID-19 safety protocols and the part each of us played in helping to ensure a successful season. This was a season in which we were truly all in it together, and we can share tremendous pride in what we accomplished together.”
Vail Resorts, Mount Snow’s parent company, recently announced it reduced prices for the Epic Pass for next year by 20 percent as a way to make purchasing season passes more affordable.
Bartels said for skiers and riders in Vermont who want to stay close to home, the Northeast Value Pass offers “incredible value for next season.” It costs $479 now, compared to $599 last year, and provides access to the company’s three resorts in Vermont, Mount Sunapee, Hunter, Liberty and more.
The Northeast Midweek Pass now costs $359 versus $449 last year. And the Epic Local Pass, which provides access to all northeastern resorts and days at resorts out west, is now $583, compared to $729 last year.
“These adjusted pass rates are exemplary of the commitment by Vail Resorts to making skiing and riding more accessible to everyone,” Bartels said.
Now that the winter season is a wrap, resort staff are working on what Bartels called “a successful transition into the warmer months.”
“More information on summer operations will be available on our website once that transition begins in earnest,” she said.