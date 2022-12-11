WEST DOVER — Sadie, 10, of Dover, joined Mount Snow Academy’s Jumpstart program this season in hopes of refining her snowboarding skills.
“What I hope to get out of Jumpstart is the training and confidence to do things that I know that I can do but just haven’t yet,” she said, looking forward to trying out new styles and learning new tricks.
Sadie started snowboarding when she was 7 years old, noting it was the same age Kelly Clark began the sport. Clark, an Olympic gold medalist snowboarder, also lived in Dover and went to the academy.
The winter sports ski academy supports students in reaching their competitive goals for the season, said Luella Strattner, assistant head of school and director of admissions.
“So it’s very goal-oriented and student-driven in terms of what they want to accomplish,” she said. Jumpstart gives students “a taste of academy-level training regimen and competition scheduling.”
Sadie said she believes she can accomplish her goals with an extra day of training and Jumpstart coaches.
Students in Jumpstart get to train or compete Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with a morning and an afternoon session each day and support at competitions. A study hall is offered Fridays from 4 to 5 p.m.
Sadie said she loves how when she’s snowboarding, she’s having fun and she feels “more relaxed and free.”
Her mother, Shannon Wheeler, noted in Sadie’s fifth-grade class of 10 students at The Dover School, four of them will be in Jumpstart this season. Strattner said three students from Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester also are enrolled.
The academy started Jumpstart in 2014, with an Alpine option only. Strattner said it was meant as a feeder program at the time; only athletes who were younger than 12 and not old enough to be in the academy could join.
Two years later, athletes 16 and under were invited to join. Freeski and snowboard programs also were added.
For the 2017-2018 season, Jumpstart had 27 participants, followed by 22 the next season and 18 in the subsequent. In 2020-2021, the number jumped to 38, followed by 41 the next year. For this season, at least 45 athletes signed up.
Jumpstart still acts as a feeder program for the academy. It also recognizes there are athletes who want a higher level of training and support, yet it’s not possible for them to not attend their home school, Strattner said. She described Jumpstart offering a higher level and a more elite level of training than other weekend programs but not quite as rigorous as the academy.
Jumpstart coaches are professional and full-time coaches, Strattner said. They provide coaching in training sessions and at contests.
“With the younger kids, we do have some parent coaches, but all the athletes have professional coaches, which means it’s their full-time job,” she said.
Coaches teach students “the right foundations and technical skills,” Strattner said, noting how the concept of progression is very important to her group. “It’s really about keeping kids safe. That’s a priority for us, especially in the [terrain] park.”
Strattner said there’s no guardrails or test to enter the terrain parks at Carinthia at Mount Snow.
“A lot of people are going crazy in there,” she said. “It’s not the safest thing to do if you don’t know what you’re doing.”
Fun also is a big piece of the programming. Strattner said one of the goals is to establish lifelong athleticism while being sensitive to burnout.
Jumpstart features a mix of Vermont students and those from out of state. Scholarships and discounts are available for local families who can demonstrate financial need.
“We want local kids to be able to participate if they can,” Strattner said.
Transportation to events isn’t provided to Jumpstart athletes. Coaches will communicate closely with families to help make arrangements, Strattner said.
The academy allows for students to join for shorter stays. For instance, a student might come for one week or four.
Strattner encourages families who are exploring training options to try out the academy. A day of riding or skiing with a group can be scheduled.