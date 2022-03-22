BENNINGTON -- It was standing room only to hear the Mount Olive Men’s Choir, of Mount Olive Southern Missionary Baptist Church in Albany, N.Y., perform at the Bennington Performing Arts Center on Saturday night, celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy.
Mia Schultz, President of the Rutland-Area NAACP, spoke of the intention behind the event.
“Dr. King and Minister Reeb remind us that we have to have that same determination and uncompromising, unwavering dedication to equality,” she said, referring to civil rights activist James Reeb, who was murdered by segregationists in 1965 at age 38.
“Today [...] voting rights are being diminished across the country, essentially discrediting what Dr. King sacrificed… and so many others. Which is why this year his family has urged the nation not to remember Dr. King just in performance, but to continue the fight to make voting accessible for all.”
Every year the Peace and Justice Center and the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council join forces to plan a Martin Luther King event.
This year, Marshall Hudson Knapp, a member of both organizations, asked the Interfaith Council if anyone had an idea for this year’s performance. Spencer Jarrett had the idea to bring together a celebratory event, as opposed to a lecture or solemn vigil.
“Gospel music played a strong role in the Civil Rights struggle, and many of the movement’s Freedom Songs were based on traditional gospel songs. Dr. King was even requesting the song “Precious Lord Take My Hand” as he was standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel where he was killed," Jarrett said. "A gospel music program seemed a very fitting way to celebrate his life and work.”
Jarrett continued, “It just so happens that I had spent over 20 years as a musician in two traditional black gospel quartets, and had often participated in MLK celebrations with my groups. I had also visited Mount Olive Southern Missionary Baptist Church in Albany several times, and knew about their renowned Men’s Chorus.”
Jarrett drove to Mt. Olive to speak with Pastor Willie Stovall, who introduced Jarrett to Rev. Thomas House, the church’s musical director. House mentioned that he also directed a gospel quartet, InnerVisions, and would be happy to bring both groups to Bennington.
The event was originally scheduled for MLK Day in January, but was postponed to March 19 due to COVID.
On Saturday night every seat of the Bennington Performing Arts Center was filled, with people standing in the entryway to watch the performance.
“Because this was not a ticketed event no one knew how many people would attend," said Jarrett. "When the house doors opened and a few people took their seats I felt relieved. But then more and more people streamed in, and soon every seat was filled. I had to pinch myself.”
When asked if the groups would return next year, House replied, “Just let us know the dates and we’ll be there.”