BENNINGTON — A member of the Mt. Anthony Union Middle School community has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Southwestern Vermont Supervisory Union announced this morning.
The school building will remain open for hybrid in-person learning, a decision made in consultation with the Vermont Department of Health, said SVSU Superintendent James Culkeen.
The person who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus illness has self-isolated and affected school spaces have been sanitized, Culkeen said in a statement posted on the SVSU website. Those who’ve come into contact with the infected person have already been informed, he said.
"Our team took immediate steps to isolate the situation," Culkeen said. "We are working closely with local and state officials to ensure our community remains safe and healthy."
Culkeen didn’t name the person who tested positive. The supervisory union has said it can’t identify infected individuals due to medical privacy laws.
When asked if the person was a student or teacher, as well as when the person received the positive test result, SVSU spokeswoman Katie West said she couldn’t speak further on the topic. Culkeen didn't immediately respond to questions by email.
The previous COVID-19 cases with a member of the middle school were discovered around Jan. 8, according to Banner archives. As a result, the supervisory union announced that MAUMS students would continue with remote learning the following week. In early December, two cases were also reported at the middle school and Mount Anthony Union High School.
On the MAUMS website, below Culkeen’s statement today on the COVID-19 case is information about the illness and what parents can do to keep their children safe. People from the school community who have more questions can reach out to Culkeen directly, he said.