BENNINGTON -- Mount Anthony Union High School went into lockdown Thursday afternoon when a threat report came into the Bennington Police Department. Officers responded immediately and, working closely with staff, decided to lockdown the students while a search of the area took place.
Three individuals, all minors, were taken into custody and transported to the Bennington Police Station. All three individuals were determined to be non-students. One individual is being held on disorderly conduct charges as of this report. The other two were released to the custody of their parents with no charges. Once police determined that the threat had passed, officers and staff went door-to-door in the school, as per policy in these situations, releasing students from the lockdown as nervous parents gathered outside and awaited their children to come out of the building.
As of this report, no weapons were found in or near the school. Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette told reporters that classes resumed soon after without incident. Chief Doucette said further details will be released in a statement later today.