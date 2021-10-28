BENNINGTON -- Mount Anthony Union High School went into emergency lockdown Thursday at 10:50 a.m. when a report of a threat to the safety of students came into the Bennington Police Department.
According to authorities, three juvenile males appearing to be students were acting suspiciously in the area of Congress St. near the school. One of the males, a 17-year-old, was overheard making a threatening comment involving the safety of students at Mount Anthony Union High School. He also allegedly displayed some type of object in his waistband that was reported to be a firearm or possibly an edged weapon. Officers responded immediately to the scene. When police arrived Mount Anthony and the adjacent Tech Center were placed on emergency lockdown.
The three males were quickly located by Bennington Police near the flood wall and were detained. All three males were searched, and no weapons were found. The 17-year-old, a former student at the school, was taken into custody and transported to the Bennington Police Station for processing. He was charged with disorderly conduct and released to the custody of the Department of Children and Families. The other two juveniles, both current students, were released to the custody of their parents with no charges. Police searched the grounds where the juveniles had been and did not locate a weapon. Because of their age, none of the names were made public.
Once police, along with the Southwest Technical Incident Command Team, determined that the emergency threat had passed, officers gave the go-ahead to cancel the lockdown. Officers and staff went door-to-door in the school, as per policy in these situations. They released students one class at a time from the lockdown as nervous parents gathered outside and awaited word about what had happened and for their children to safely exit the building.
Chief Doucette later addressed parents outside the school, where they had waited without any information, just rumors that circulated in the crowd.
“We understand the concerns of parents and family members, but please understand these incidents are fluid and require personnel to focus on the task at hand, in order to come to a safe and successful resolution," Doucette said.
According to police, there are no ongoing threats at Mount Anthony Union High School. An officer stayed on the campus throughout the remainder of the school day.
In response to an inquiry by the Banner about whether the juveniles were students of the school and the danger students faced this morning, Chief Doucette stated via email, "As for students being in danger, the students in the school may have been in danger had the three males not been located and detained by the officers."
He went on to say, "A potential incident was avoided because the police were notified of comments and the potential for violence. The Incident Command Team at the high school acted quickly, secured the facility and protected the students."