BENNINGTON – A remarkable Class of 2023 got the sendoff it earned for its many accomplishments at Mount Anthony Union High School Friday night, as 229 seniors received their diplomas in front of a packed house at Kates Gym at the regional school district's 57th commencement.
Students and faculty spoke of the challenges the Class of 2023 overcame and the achievements they can take pride in – as students, artists, performers and athletes – and the bonds they forged over four years.
But the teacher whom seniors picked for the faculty address, science teacher Charles Moses, reminded the graduates that their work is only just beginning.
“All of you have regardless of your plans for the future, you have one thing in common: there’s only one way to go, and that direction is forward,” Moses said.
Greeted with one of the loudest rounds of applause of the evening, Moses followed a theme inspired by his four-year-old daughter’s recent question about what people are made of. When he attempted a philosophical answer, he said, his daughter gave him a disapproving look and told him that we are made of guts and bones.
“Change takes courage -- guts if you will,” Moses said. ”Maybe you have the guts to take a hard class, sing a solo onstage or try out for a team or apply for a job. All of that takes guts. And it’s important to keep tying things and not let the fear of failure hold you back.”
“You are an amazing work of progress. Understand how amazing you are,” he added. “There is and there will always be only one you. You owe yourself an existence filled with happiness. Have the guts to accept change and try new things and have the courage to believe in yourself."
As for the bones? Those are the people who helped and guided you along the way, Moses told graduates.
“Bennington is a place you can call home and a place I hope you are proud to say you are from,” Moses said. “This town has solid bones, just like you. And it will always welcome you home when you decide to come back.”
Class President Niles Cooper recounted the Class of 2023’s accomplishments, from art and music to athletics, and noted that the school’s athletic teams would be playing for three more state titles on Saturday. But he also spoke of how the seniors had come together over four years.
“As the final block of school approached, someone had the brilliant idea of having the marching band parade through the halls, blasting ‘The Final Countdown,’” he said. “As I played, I looked back and witnessed something rare. About 80 students were walking together, chanting and cheering, with no frowns in sight. It was a moment of pure joy and unity."
“I lived off of that feeling thinking it was an anomaly. Then when we lit off the fireworks at prom I looked around again and saw the same thing. It was not an anomaly, that's just who we are,” he added. “With each passing achievement, our class has proven that we are not simply the class of '23, but rather the class of innovators and trailblazers."
Valedictorian Silas Rella-Neill and Salutatorian Gabriella Giorgi both recalled what it was like to be a freshman at MAU, learning how to be a high school student. Both said it’s now strange to realize that it’s over, and wished success for their classmates as they move on.
“I remember feeling a little excited, but honestly, mostly anxious and scared,” Giorgi said. “Looking back, it feels funny that this building that so many of us have come to call our home, and the people inside, our friends and chosen family, scared us, or at least me, at some point in time. Now, the thought of not walking through these doors every day, not seeing the classmates I’ve grown to call my friends, and the teachers who have taught me more than I could thank them for is what is scary.”
Rella-Neill also remembered what it was like to be a high school student in a pandemic.
"We all had to deal with being sent home mid March because of COVID, thinking that we would return in a week or two, only to have those weeks turn into almost a year. Then we had to grow re-accustomed to coming back into school, ready to sit behind a desk again, and actually having to pay attention,” he said. “We have hardly had a traditional path through high school but that hasn’t prevented us from graduating today. “
Principal Tim Payne recounted the things he learned and experienced from the Class of 2023 – from championships in football and Nordic skiing to amazing performances during the school's production of “Chicago” to 100s of hours of community service performed by students.
He also asked for a moment of silence to remember Greta Bendick, a Class of 2023 student who died of cancer in 2019 at 14. “She had an amazing sense of humor. She was academically gifted and had an optimistic view on life,” Payne said. “She is always in our hearts.”
The threat of rain forced the ceremony inside Kates Gym, limiting attendees to three per student. Family and friends filled the bleachers as well as plastic chairs behind the graduates on the gym floor, and an overflow crowd watched the ceremony in the auditorium. Some came prepared for the resulting warmth, with fans made with cardboard cutouts of their graduates’ faces.
Superintendent James Culkeen capped the ceremony with the official declaration, leading students to flip their tassels from right to left – and then throw their creatively decorated hats in the air.
The graduates:
Andrew Abdul-Haqq
Adam Agresta
Caleb Aiken
Jahvae Ashmeade
*Lauren Austin
Ashton Baker
*Quinn Barbeau
Connor Barrett
Caedance Bartholdi
Brock Bascom
Noah Bassler
Rien Bates
Daniel Becker
Austin Belville
*Hope Benner
Agustus Bennett
Sebastian Bentley
Collin Bevin
Rachel Bibens
Braeden Billert
Cale Bisson
Luke Bleau
Naomi Bolster
Abriel Bossong
Caleb Bourn
*Jade Boynton
*McKenna Brighton
Alex Brown
Crystal Brownell
Karson Buell
Michael Burdick
Alec Burgess
Cherylynn Burgess
William Burgess
Jasmine Bushee
Jillian Bushee
Samuel Bushee
Kyleigh Campbell
*Alison Cancellieri
Brianna Carey
*Elyssa Champagne
Kollin Chapman
Colin Chellis
Brian Clancy
Jadyn Clark
Skylar Clark
Alexander Cluett
*Skye Colvin
*Natalie Conroy
Nathan Conroy
Kieran Coope
Aidan Cote
Johnathan Crilly
Madisyn Crossman
Joseph Cuccuini
Areanna Cummings
Karleigh Cunningham
*Teagan Currier
Eian Curtis
Olin Daniels
Randolph Dennison
Natalie Denue
Matthew Dupuis
*Evan Eggsware
Luke Eggsware
Ava Elmer
*Emily Elmer
Russell Endres
McKenna Ferris
Elise Fischer
Schylar Francis
Henry Frechette
Shelby Galindo
McKaylei Galipeau
Brodie Gallant
*Gwendolyn Gardner
*Emily Gates
Megan Gates
*Gabriella Giorgi
Bailey Gordon
*Caleigh Gordon
Colby Granger
Gabriel Granger
Haley Green
Nathaniel Greenslet
Tug Greenslet
Taylor Grogan
Arial Guile
Connor Hannan
Holden Harrington
Carson Herzfeld
Christopher Hester
Taylor Hill
* Devin Hogan
Aidan Houston
Chloe Howard
Thomas Hughes
James Hunt
JamieLee Hunt
Jenna Hunter
*Devon Hurley
*Kyra Hurley
Regan Hurley
Wesley Hurley
Naomi Ivey
Andrew Jaarsma
Tyler Jaenecke
*Emma Jansch
David Janz
Spencer Jarvis
*Asa Jelley
Aaron Johnson
lan Johnson
Seth Johnson
*Raegan Joly
Jordan Jones
Connar Joy
Brodie Julius
Dominic Kelly
Carter King
*Grace Kobelia
Asa Kobik
Ronald Kozloski
Benjamin Krawczyk
*Eli LaBatt
Riley Lacroix
Sophia LaCroix
David Lafontaine
*Sawyer Lampron
Marley Lane
Ezmia Lapre
Kari LaTour
Stellar Lavoie
Lucas Lincourt
*Nathan Lincourt
*Allexys Longtin
Raven Luce
Savannah Lyttle
Sean MacDonald
Camden Madison
*Mia Maroney
William Mayer
Aleczander Maynard
Anthony Mazza
Brandon Mazza
Maddison McDonald
Jordan McIntire
*Peter McKenna
Javell Mejias
Jocelyn Millette
Johnathan Miner
Abbie Morse
Aiden Moscarello
Ayman Naser
Cooper Niles
*Deris O'Malley
Dominik Oakes
*Tara Oakes
Travis Oldham
Isela Otero
Dhruva Patel
Alexander Perez
Emily Perry
*Elias Poling
Kooper Potter
Justice Pratt
Portia Pratt
Kyrea Predel
Amelia Preston
Jeffery Pulver
Landen Quackenbush
Lance Ramos
Jadyn Randolph
Gavin Rawson
*Silas Rella-Neill
Matthew Reynolds
Matthew Robinson
Benjamin Roche
Brayden Rogers:
Sebastian Romero
Donald Roy
Ethan Russell
Muqadasa Sadat
Sayd Sadat
Oliver Salazar
Arriell Santos
Emanuel Saucedo
Carter Saunders
*Sophie Sausville
Kyra Schichtl
*Gavin Schnoop
Molly Shippee
Avery Siclari
Myah Simpson
Kianna Smith
Leah Smith
Michael Smith
*Hezekiah Snide
Morgan Song
Timothy Sparks
Ryan Squiers
Joshua Squiers-Boyd
John Steadman
Autumn Stevens
Alivia Stewart
Peyton Stratton
Octavia Surdam
Michael Suzumu
Julian Sweet
Axle Teeple
Makenna Thibodeau
Samuel Umphlett
Maple Van Orden
Kylah Vanaman
Bryce VanVoorhis
Madison Washburn
lan Webster
*Anja Wellspeak
Emily White
lan White
Vaughn White
Aaron Whitman
Brianna Wilder
Christopher Wilder
Jason Wilson
Amber Woods
Joshua Worthington
Curtis Wright
Elijah Wright-Cancellieri
* -- High Honors / Pro Merito
2023 Vermont Proficiency-Based Diploma Program
Daria Bakhareva
Scott Burdick Jr.
Jeremiah Hodgeman
Anna Roche
Brad Tifft