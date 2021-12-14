BENNNINGTON — It's been two years since the symphonic and jazz bands at Mount Anthony Union High School have been able to put on their own concert for the school community and their families and friends inside the school auditorium.
That silence comes to an end tomorrow night at 7 p.m., when about 40 student musicians at the high school will take the stage and perform under the guidance of director Mason Mills.
Admission is free, but the audience is encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products for local food cupboards.
Mills said he is "very thankful for the administration working with us and making sure doing all the rigbt safety things to do this for the kids and the community."
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020, school chorus and bands were sidelined by concerns that singing and wind instruments (such as horns, clarinets, saxophones and flutes) could spread the virus. Student musicians had to wait for schools to arrive at safety protocols.
Some of those protocols will still be in place for tomorrow's show. The students have special masks — purchased with federal relief dollars — which allow them to play their instruments while remaining masked. The instruments have cloth masks of their own. And the musicians will be sitting three feet apart.
"We're paying attention to air circulation, and we are certainly meeting if not exceeding state expectations for being able to put this on," Mills said.
That includes the audience, too: Masks are mandatory, per school rules.
Band wasn't the same for the student musicians without performances, Mills said.
"Without having concerts to prepare for and not being able to play inside the building for an extended period of time, it sucks the life out of it a little bit," Mills said. "The fact we had goal to work up to has been a great thing for us."
The symphonic band will play two sets, with the jazz band playing a set in between. The concert should last about an hour, Mills said.
"So much of school is still really different right now, with requirements to wear masks and restrictions," Mills said. "But these kids choose to be part of program. They want to be here and part of the success we are able to put together. That's part of why I choose to do what I do."
Mills also said his wife, MAU Middle School band director Rebecca Mills, has played a significant role in keeping the band program together. "What we're able to do right now wouldn't happen without the work she's done with students," he said.