BENNINGTON — The plea from the Mount Anthony student section can be heard loud and clear from the Spinelli bleachers. “We need turf,” they cry out at nearly every home game this fall.
The chant never comes unprovoked, but rather after an athlete trips on the playing surface on a routine play. This happens so often these days, those associated with MAU athletics have dubbed it over the years “the Spinelli slip.”
Ahead of the Nov. 2 vote regarding a $3.5 million bond request to convert the Spinelli Field playing surface to synthetic turf, resurface the running track and fix drainage problems, among other upgrades, those who use the Spinelli complex day in and day out say it’s time for an upgrade.
Senior Nate Potter and the entire Patriots boys soccer team were forced to relocate their Division I playoff games on Wednesday and Friday away from Spinelli because of poor playing conditions. After working hard all season to earn home field advantage, MAU had to host its opponents at Southern Vermont College’s soccer field.
“When I first heard the news, it definitely stung a little bit,” Potter said after Wednesday’s 8-0 victory over Rutland. “Not being able to play under the lights, in front of all the fans.”
Mike Molloy, MAU’s boys soccer coach and head of the Spinelli Field Ad Hoc Committee, said having to relocate the playoff game away from MAU’s home field was a “sad situation.”
“You’re a high school senior, and you can't play on your home field because it's just not safe; it's not fair,” he said. “You feel badly, and you hope that the community can say, ‘Hey, these kids deserve a field that they can be proud to play on pretty much year round.’ That's what we would get (with the upgrade), year round (access).”
Potter, who also plays varsity lacrosse, said that the upgrade from grass to turf would provide a better playing experience for all athletes at Mount Anthony.
“It’s gonna help everyone,” he said. “Every sport’s gonna be able to play on it, every sport’s gonna get fans out to watch. Lacrosse, and other sports that don’t play on Spinelli, don’t get any love that they deserve. It’s definitely going to be good for all the athletes.”
Currently boys and girls varsity lacrosse only play their senior games on Spinelli, to help preserve the field condition for fall sports. A switch to turf would allow for much more field use.
Mount Anthony football has played on five different fields this season. Four home games on the Spinelli grass, and away games at Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Burr and Burton Academy, and Rice Memorial High School. Senior lineman Andrew Gilbert ranks Spinelli’s field condition “dead last.”
“It’s not even close,” Gilbert said. “If we had to rank (Spinelli) 1-10 (10 being the worst playing conditions), it’s a 12.”
According to Gilbert and Patriots sophomore quarterback Tanner Bushee, “everyone” at the school sees the proposed complex upgrades as a positive.
“Teachers want it, everybody (does),” Bushee said.
“Even the seniors who aren’t gonna play on it are really pushing for it, because we’ve been slipping on it for four years now,” Gilbert said.
FOR THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY
Bushee says if the bond were to pass, Spinelli would become more of an asset for the entire community.
“The (Southern Vermont) Storm (semi professional football team) can use it, youth programs can use it,” Bushee said. “I have a niece (and) nephew, they can all use it in the future.”
The proposed upgrade of the Spinelli complex extends beyond the world of sports.
Band director Mason Mills sees the complex upgrade as a plus for everyone, too.
“I think for the school community as a whole, it’s a great opportunity just to see community investment into what we have to offer the kids,” Mills said.
The band is often forced to use the parking lots at the school to practice parade formations for events like the annual Memorial Day Parade.
“We’ve got cars coming through. It’s a little difficult to coordinate,” Mills said. “There’s no way it’s not going to create new opportunities for us.”
A turf field would improve academics at MAU, as well, according to math teacher and football coach Chad Gordon. The turf could be used as an outdoor classroom for English classes during the fall and spring. Gordon has talked with English teachers at South Burlington High School who regularly take advantage of the school’s turf field as an additional learning space for reading, and believes MAU students could benefit in the same way.
Gordon also said he sometimes sees students entering his classroom wet or with grass stains after slipping on Spinelli during physical education class.
IS SPINELLI SAFE?
“Sometimes I’m scared I’m gonna slip (on the track) if it’s a little wet,” said MAU track athlete Sadie Korzec. “The grip (of the track) isn’t always there.”
In addition, Korzec described a “big, kind of crater” in a running lane along one of the track's turns.
She said she has to worry about jumping over dips while running the 400-meter event. If it’s raining during a track meet, these dips often become puddles on the track surface.
Korzec did say the condition of MAU’s track is better than some others across the state, but the senior believes it's time for an upgrade.
“I think a better track would be beneficial,” she said.
Korzec’s concerns with the track were echoed by her coach, Amanda Mullen.
“It’s definitely a little nerve wracking lately because of the potential injury,” Mullen said. “It does make me worried because we do have some top sprinters, and they hit their peak as they’re going into those (sinkholes).”
One of those top sprinters is Andrew Ponessi, who describes another problem area of the track near the concession stand as a “lump.”
“Running around that, going really fast and stubbing your toe is really painful sometimes,” Ponessi said.
The jumping pit is another major area of concern.
“If they don’t make the pit, they actually land on concrete,” Mullen said. “That’s happened. I point it out, so coaches are aware, but it’s in the athlete's head.”
There have been back and forth discussions regarding injury risks related to playing on turf. Do MAU football players feel safe playing on their current field?
“Absolutely not,” Gilbert said.
“Our starting running back gets hurt every game, slipping on Spinelli,” Bushee added.
During Mount Anthony’s senior night football game against Fair Haven on Oct. 21, Fair Haven running back Luke Williams found some space on the left side of the field in the third quarter, running for a first down, only to be stopped when he lost his footing with no defender near him.
“Why is it so slippery?” he yelled as he picked himself up off the ground.
The Fair Haven running back is just the latest victim of the infamous Spinelli slip.