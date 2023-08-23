BENNINGTON — A driver involved in a head-on collision on Vermont Route 279 in Bennington on Tuesday afternoon died about 24 hours after the accident.
Laura J. Seeley, 39, of Hartwick, N.Y., was evacuated from the scene of the crash and taken to Albany Medical Center by helicopter. She succumbed to her injuries while being treated there at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Seeley was the driver and lone occupant of a 2022 Jeep Cherokee traveling west on Route 279. Preliminary investigation revealed that she crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane and struck a 2018 Dodge 3500 with a camper affixed to the top.
The impact was strong enough that the camper attachment was dislodged and ended up on the opposite side of the guardrail of the eastbound lane. The Dodge's operator was identified as William Francis, 66, of Bristol, N.H. He and his passenger required extrication from the vehicle and were transported to Southwest Vermont Medical Center for minor injuries.
"This crash is still under investigation," said Lt. Camillo Grande of Bennington Police Department.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact BPD at 802-442-1030 or through their website at www.Benningtonpolice.com.