POWNAL — The driver of a Harley-Davidson involved in a collision with a car on Route 7 Saturday in Pownal remains hospitalized at Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center.
A hospital spokesperson said Wednesday that Tonnie Sauca Sr., 69, of Hudson, N.Y., was listed in critical condition.
According to Vermont State Police, Sauca and a passenger who was not named in the report were headed south on a 2013 Harley-Davidson near the Burrington Road intersection at about 2:10 p.m., when the motorcycle collided with a 2019 Hyundai Kona, driven by Lisa Decker, 63, of Springfield, Mass.
Trooper Nicholas Grimes reported that Decker “was southbound in front of Tonnie and had slowed down to turn left into a driveway. When Lisa made the left hand turn, Tonnie attempted to pass her on the left, colliding with [the Kona] in the northbound lane.”
The trooper added, “Tonnie and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries."
Both were airlifted to the medical center. No information was available about the passenger.
Decker was not injured, police said.