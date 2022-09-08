Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

POWNAL — A passenger riding on a 2013 Harley-Davidson involved in a collision with a car on Route 7 Saturday in Pownal has died, state police reported Wednesday.

The passenger was identified as Linda Sauca, of Hudson, N.Y.

The motorcycle driver, Tonnie Sauca, 69, of Hudson, remained hospitalized at Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center in critical condition, a spokesperson said earlier Wednesday.

Both had been airlifted to the medical center following the 2:10 p.m. crash Saturday near the Burrington Road intersection, after police said the couple collided with a 2019 Hyundai Kona, driven by Lisa Decker, 63, of Springfield, Mass., who was uninjured.

Vermont State Police Trooper Nicholas Grimes reported that Decker “was southbound in front of Tonnie and had slowed down to turn left into a driveway. When Lisa made the left hand turn, Tonnie attempted to pass her on the left, colliding with [the Kona] in the northbound lane. ... Tonnie and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries.”

