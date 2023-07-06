PAWLET — A Vermont Environmental Court has granted an emergency motion from the Town of Pawlet seeking the imprisonment of Daniel Banyai. The motion, filed by Attorney Merrill Bent on June 1, was granted by Superior Court Judge Thomas Durkin on Thursday.
Banyai has been given many opportunities to bring his 30-acre property – formerly a weapons and tactics training facility complete with a firing range known as Slate Ridge – into compliance with court orders to remove unpermitted structures.
The court has incentivized compliance from Banyai, including a provision that would wipe out over $100,000 in fines accrued since Jan. 14, 2022, when the Vermont Supreme Court upheld the environmental court’s March 5, 2021 order to remove the structures.
In addition to a writ of mittimus for Banyai’s arrest, Durkin’s decision to grant the motion deems those fines now “unpurgeable,” and allows the Town to enter his property to bring it into compliance.
Bent said that the costs incurred by the Town of Pawlet to deconstruct and remove the structures will be billed to Banyai, as well as attorney’s fees paid by the town.
Bent said a timetable for his arrest is not known at this time. Kaplan did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Banyai answered his phone, but immediately hung up when the reporter identified himself.
Adam Silverman, spokesperson for the Vermont State Police, said in an e-mail Thursday afternoon, "The Vermont State Police is aware of the arrest warrant, and, as with all such matters, we stand ready to assist the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department as needed."
The motion filed by Bent on behalf of the Town of Pawlet came in response to Town officials and officers from Rutland County Sheriff’s Department arriving at Banyai’s residence for a scheduled site inspection to verify Banyai’s compliance. They arrived to find no Banyai, and a locked gate with a sign that said, “Trespass here, die here. Take the chance!”
Despite Banyai agreeing to the site inspection schedule imposed by Durkin on March 24, and displaying what appeared to be a spirit of obedience to the court, Banyai’s attorney, Robert Kaplan, filed a motion for a temporary restraining order in federal court to prevent the inspection.
Kaplan sent an email to Bent at 6:04 p.m. on May 31 – the night before the inspection – informing her that Banyai would not allow the inspection to take place and that the Town would now have to await the federal court’s decision. U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions struck down the restraining order on June 6, saying that the federal court lacked jurisdiction in the case.
“I really think we’re at the end of the road here in terms of delay,” Bent said at the time.
That decision put the ball back in Durkin’s court, with Pawlet awaiting his decision until Thursday.
The case of the Town of Pawlet v. Daniel Banyai dates back almost four years to September of 2019, when the Town took legal action against Banyai for zoning violations pertaining to at least 17 structures Banyai never acquired a permit for, including a “schoolhouse” situated inside a trailer, shipping containers, ladders, stairs, platforms and other equipment that was used in the operation of the paramilitary school.
This was all preceded by confrontations and threatening gestures with concerned neighbors, one who even acquired a restraining order against Banyai, since Slate Ridge opened in 2017.
During the course of the legal process, Banyai asserted that he was converting many of the structures to serve agricultural purposes, which are exempt from zoning restrictions. Bent and the Town of Pawlet saw this as yet another stall tactic and attempt to circumvent court orders from Banyai. Bent also referenced his ability to pay over $52,000 in fines to avoid foreclosure on his home in April of 2022 as evidence that financial sanctions would not be motivation enough to get Banyai to comply.
Having exhausted all other options and witnessing only further defiance from Banyai, Bent filed the motion for a writ of mittimus last month to have Banyai imprisoned until his property was brought to compliance, leading to Thursday’s decision.