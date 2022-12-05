BENNINGTON — A jury draw is set for Tuesday in Bennington Superior Court in the case of a young mother of a 2-year-old child who was found passed out from using heroin as her toddler allegedly played with drug paraphernalia close by.
Adrienne M. Bowen, 32, is charged with one count of abandonment and endangering a child under 2 and a second charge of heroin possession for the November 2020 incident on Hawks Place in Bennington.
According to court affidavits, police arrived at the residence after a neighbor discovered the child “playing with drugs” as Bowen was face-down on the ground and high on heroin. Police found Bowen unresponsive, with the toddler nearby on top of a pile of clothes with glassine bags and a hypodermic needle cap on the floor within reach of the child.
Bowen was conscious and breathing but could not tell police what day it was and appeared not to be coherent, according to the affidavit.
Police collected a total of 49 glassine envelopes at the scene. Most had brown residue, suspected of being heroin. Later, lab tests confirmed that the bags contained over a gram of heroin.
After the incident, Bowen was taken into custody, and the toddler was handed over to the Vermont Department for Children and Families.
Bowen has a criminal history in Vermont, including aggravated domestic assault in 2013. She faces a maximum of 11 years behind bars if found guilty on both counts. Her trial is scheduled for Dec. 20.