SHAFTSBURY — The owner of the shuttered Hillbrook Motel on Route 7A is seeking town approval to convert the complex to nine rental apartments.
The town's Development Review Board has discussed the proposed project at meetings in April and May, but in both instances postponed further review after deeming the site plan incomplete, minutes show. The project is slated to be considered again by the board on Wednesday, June 2.
Sophia Miskel, a principal of Polin LLC, the owner of the motel, wrote in an email to the Banner that she is putting forward the project "for a number of reasons."
"I am getting older and rental (apartments) are easier to run than a motel but I also realised that there is a need for this type of housing in the Bennington area for essential workers and other traveling professionals," she wrote. "So I think it is better for me and the community."
The former motel "lends itself very well to being converted to longer-term housing, which is one of the reasons that I am pursuing it and I am in the process of ensuring that the project meets all the (DRB's) requirements," Miskel wrote.
Polin LLC obtained a state wastewater and potable water supply permit for the project at the five-acre site on May 10, according to online records.
The wastewater permit also allows for a "proposed conversion of a detached existing single family dwelling (on the site) into three residential apartment units," but Miskel told the DRB in April that "that will come later" and that she "understands that she will have to apply for a permit for that renovation," minutes state.
"I have no intention to split the house which I am occupying at the moment," Miskel wrote in an email.
Miskel bought the property, located at 2629 Route 7A, about five years ago and is the former owner of the Governor's Rock Motel, according to minutes.
The Hillbrook Motel closed "before 2015," according to Miskel. As a motel, the complex had 17 units, the state's wastewater permit database indicates.
The nine rental units would consist of two studio apartments and seven one-bedroom apartments, according to Miskel.
One of the units would be designated as "affordable housing" through a restrictive covenant, with income and cost limits comporting with Vermont Housing Finance Agency guidelines, according to a copy of the restriction provided for DRB review.
The owner has not yet decided what to do about an existing 20-by-40-foot pool at the site, she told the DRB in April and confirmed in an email.
Board members asked in April that a variety of elements required by municipal law to be shown on the site plan be added to the document, including the total lot area and abutting properties with owners' names.
DRB Chair Tom Huncharek told Miskel the following month that the site plan was still "missing two abutters" and "is still incomplete," though he acknowledged "an improvement."
Board members characterized the decision to postpone consideration of the project as an effort to ensure that the project gets a fair review, since they potentially could have no choice but to reject a project that has an incomplete site plan.
"We have to be fair," said Huncharek. "So I'm allowing the applicant as much latitude as possible."
Miskel acknowledged in an email that "the first plans did not satisfy the DRB," adding that she is "having them revised."
A couple that owns property to the west of the project site addressed the board during the April meeting, contending that the "proposal poses several unknowns," such as "impacts on property values, on safety and security, (and) on peace and quiet," according to minutes.
Miskel wrote in an email that she respects her neighbors' "rights to hold the view that they do but I think that they are wrong."
Tenants who live in the community and work "in essential services, such as health, have a stake in the place where they live," she wrote. "I believe that my project would be good for the community, including our (neighbors)."
"I would just like to reiterate that my project is beneficial for the Bennington area, as I found that there are many professionals looking for accommodation for periods of several months, for example while they look for more permanent housing to settle in our state to pursue jobs here," Miskel wrote.
Ahead of the DRB's June 2 meeting, Shaftsbury Fire Chief Joe Vadakin wrote in a statement that he has reviewed the project proposal and determined that the fire department "can provide adequate fire protection" to the converted facility "if the need were to ever (arise)."
Shaftsbury's town plan, adopted in 2019, which is intended to guide long-term development in the municipality, calls among other things for supporting "public and private affordable housing strategies."
"By taking what are now vacant motel rooms and converting them to long term rental apartments, local businesses have increased housing options for new employees," the plan observes.