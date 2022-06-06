BENNINGTON — Fire crews responded to a blaze Monday morning that gutted an unoccupied house at 341 North Branch St.
While firefighters reportedly put out the fire quickly, the interior appeared blackened, and investigators were sifting through material early Monday afternoon at the rear of the building.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the fire, but no further information as to the cause was immediately available.
Rebecca Blodgett was standing outside the building Monday afternoon with her brother, Chuck Hollis. They said their mother owns the house but has lived with a relative for some time because of serious health issues. The property is listed as owned by Matilda Blodgett on the Bennington grand list.
Both said they’ve heard reports of people “coming around, hanging around” the house, possibly looking for a way to break in.
The kitchen area was at the rear of the small blue house, Hollis said, adding that most of the contents of the house appeared to be damaged.
The fire was called in at 8:06 a.m., according to a post on the Bennington Rural Fire Department Facebook page.
Bennington Fire Department, North Bennington Fire Department and Shaftsbury Fire Department responded to the mutual aid call.