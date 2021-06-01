POWNAL — Preliminary sampling for PFAS contamination in groundwater around a former Pownal landfill off Maple Grove Road points to the need for additional testing, the Select Board has learned.
A testing plan approved last year regarding what is called the West Landfill, aimed to determine how far the chemical pollution has spread and in what intensity.
Kurt Muller, an environmental engineer with Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc., representing the town for an expected environmental remediation project, updated the Select Board last week.
Muller said the key takeaways from sampling in shallow test wells around the former landfill and in 13 nearby drinking water wells in the bedrock layer were that high PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) levels were recorded in an area of forest, while none of the deeper drinking water wells tested above the state’s warning level of 20 parts per trillion for PFAS.
However, he said that levels in the hundreds of parts per trillion were found in the shallower test wells – pointing to a need to extend the test well ring out further to the northeast to determine the reach of the contamination.
In addition, he recommended sampling of Jewett Brook in the area for possible contamination.
“We were pleased that the drinking water wells were below 20 parts per trillion,” Muller said, but added that PFAS levels in groundwater can fluctuate throughout the year, meaning additional testing will be required by the state to determine the trends.
And the high levels of PFAS found in shallow test wells will require more testing out to the northeast of the site, he said, so that the extant can be determined. Additional test wells also will have to be drilled in that area.
ACTION PLAN DELAYED
Ultimately, the firm is expected to prepare a report with corrective action plan alternatives for the state Department of Environmental Conservation to review, Muller said.
Remediation of the landfill site has been estimated at $750,000, but DEC officials have said the final cost can’t be determined until an action plan is approved.
Pownal has obtained a loan for the remediation project from the DEC’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which includes zero interest loans and subsidies.
The board learned last week that the loan agreement could be modified in light of the additional testing costs.
Muller said additional testing could cost in the range of $75,000 to $85,000 in order to provide the data needed to create an action plan.
The general options being considered, he said, are methods of capping the area against stormwater infiltration and a trench-like collection system to treat or filter PFAS from the groundwater migrating away from the landfill site.
For the drinking water wells, the likely option, if levels exceed safe levels for consumption, would be installation of individual carbon filtering systems at the affected properties.
Shawn Donovan, the DEC’s manager for the contamination site, told board members that the department doesn’t foresee requiring the removal of the PFAS material from the landfill for disposal at a hazardous waste landfill, which would likely cost in the several millions of dollars.
PFOA PROMINENT
The primary contaminant found in testing, Muller said, was PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), which was used in industrial coating operations in the Pownal-Bennington area, including at the former Warren Wire Co./General Cable Corp. sites, the largest of which was located on Route 346 near the Lincoln Street intersection.
PFOA was used in liquid Teflon, which the factories here – along with Chemfab Corp. factories in Bennington — used to coat fiberglass and other fabrics. Warren Wire began operating in Pownal during the 1940s and later sold the business to General Cable.
Officials believe that PFOA-contaminated wastes from the factories were deposited at the West Landfill and that the contamination is migrating from the site, which was closed as a landfill during the 1980s.
The problem manifested in 2018 when a solar energy firm was examining the site for a possible generating facility and legacy dumped material was found to be visible at the inadequately covered surface.
A preliminary investigation of soil and water at the site confirmed the problem and led to the recommendation last year for the first round of testing of test sites near the landfill and the drinking water wells.