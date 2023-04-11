MANCHESTER — Manchester Police responded to calls early Friday morning that cars had been broken into at both the Kimpton-Taconic and the Hampton Inn hotels on Main Street.
Officer Derek Osgood arrived on scene to find that sometime between the late evening hours on Thursday and early morning Friday, a laptop had been stolen from one of the two vehicles broken into at the Kimpton-Taconic. A bag filled with unidentified personal property was stolen from the vehicle at the Hampton Inn.
No security footage was available from the Kimpton-Taconic, but the department is currently examining what cameras captured at the Hampton Inn.
“At both locations, the car windows were smashed to gain entry,” said Lt. James Blanchard of MPD via email.
The break-ins come just a couple of weeks after several vehicles on Cottage, Spruce and Elm streets were reported to have been broken into and “rummaged through.”
Nothing was reported stolen from those incidents that occurred somewhere between the evening of March 20 and the morning of March 21, except the license, debit cards and other personal property from one vehicle’s owner later being discovered in the parking lot of McDonald’s. Manchester Police released security camera footage a week later of a person they now consider a suspect in those break-ins, but no arrest has been made at this time.
Blanchard said the department does not currently suspect that Friday’s break-ins are related to the March intrusions, and that they are following several leads.
Manchester Police have recently dealt with another case involving broken windows and stolen property in a March 23 incident at the Manchester Laundromat. However, Reynald S. Carey was arrested just a week later in Rutland for that burglary in which he allegedly stole two handheld safes from the back room of the Depot Street laundromat.
Management at both the Kimpton-Taconic and the Hampton Inn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Anyone witnessing suspicious activity or with knowledge of the break-ins is asked to contact MPD at 802-362-2121.