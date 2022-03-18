WILLISTON — Vermont State Police have collected more than 100 body armor vests so far for distribution to the Ukraine military, the state Department of Public Safety announced Friday.
The vests, offered by law enforcement agencies and other Vermonters, are due by a Wednesday donation deadline.
Vermont law enforcement agencies are teaming up to donate used and expired body armor vests to military units in Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion of that country, which began Feb. 24.
Members of the public also can donate any body armor vests, provided the vests have a rating of level III or more, to their nearest Vermont State Police barracks. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 10 barracks statewide.
In Southern Vermont, state police barracks are on Airport Road in Shaftsbury and Westminster Heights Road in Westminster.