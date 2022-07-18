BENNINGTON — The “leader of the conspiracy” behind two police raids in Bennington last week will be held without bail after pleading not guilty to several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Christopher Arroyo-Cruz, 18, from Springfield, Mass., was arraigned in Bennington Superior Court on Monday, one of three remaining arraignments and/or bail review hearings linked to the raids held simultaneously last Thursday on McCall and Beech streets. Several other defendants charged after those raids were arraigned Friday.
Prosecutor Jared Bianchi said Arroyo-Cruz is “understood to be the leader of the conspiracy.” Although one count of assault and robbery was dropped because of a lack of probable cause, he pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to sell regulated drugs. He was held without bail.
Judge Cortland Corsones also heard the arraignment and bail review for Jomar Rivera, 16, also from Springfield. Joshua Stern represented Rivera and argued for his release. Charged as an adult because of the seriousness of the allegations, Rivera pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and assault and robbery that caused injury.
At his arraignment, Corsones cited concerns about his age and that Vermont does not have many options for juvenile offenders. Corsones was faced with a similar challenge recently with 15-year-old Logan Morin who was placed in isolation in an adult prison until a decision about her placement was made.
Corsones released Rivera into his mother’s custody under a strict 24/7 curfew. He cannot use drugs, have contact with the other defendants, possess any weapons, enter Vermont without court approval and must appear at his weight of the evidence hearing in person. Until Monday, he was held in an adult correctional facility.
Courtney Hurley, 28, from Bennington, had a bail review hearing. Her brother, 33, was identified as a responsible adult to whom she can be released. He lives in Pownal with his girlfriend, and once the $15,000 bail is paid, Hurley will be released to his supervision.
Prior to the raids
Based on court documents, on July 5, prior to the raid, a woman associated with the residence on McCall Street was picked up by the police. When she got into the police vehicle, she said “they” were going to kill her. She also said “they” were forcing her to sell drugs for them.
“They” have been identified as Jayson Acosta, 20, who is homeless, Alejandro Ortiz-Cruz, 22, from Yonkers, N.Y., and Rivera. The woman claimed they assaulted her, and that Rivera hit her over the head with a blunt object so hard that she needed staples for the wound.
She said the three of them allegedly had an AR-style rifle and a handgun, and that Rivera was holding a baseball bat. While she was on her knees begging, Rivera hit her in the head and knocked her out. She said her head was “leaking,” and her brain was “out.”
Raid on McCall St.
Found in the residence during the raid were 900 bags of fentanyl, over 40 grams of cocaine, and several weapons and ammunition. Hurley’s purse alone contained cocaine, a bullet and over $400. More than $1,200 was also found on Ortiz-Cruz, but he told officers that if they executed the search the day before, more money would have been found.
Hurley said she only started using drugs four or five months ago, and that she is not an addict. She also told police that she allows her children to play with firearms when they’re unloaded.
Raid on Beech St.
A simultaneous raid was conducted across town on Beech Street.
Officers found three men and three women packed into the bathroom. One of the men, Arroyo-Cruz, allegedly attempted to climb out the window. A bag was also thrown out the window and landed on top of a handgun.
Brittany Pecor, 22, also homeless, was charged with conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to sell regulated drugs. Joshua Acosta, 20, from Newburgh, N.Y., was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to sell regulated drugs. Angeliz Matos, 20, from Holyoke, Mass., was charged with conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to sell regulated drugs. Police said Rivera and a woman who was not charged were also in the bathroom.
Once the sweep of the apartment was completed, officers located a pistol on the couch, a pistol in the toilet, hundreds of bags of heroin and more than a dozen grams of cocaine.
The man who opened the door to the apartment said that Arroyo-Cruz is “in charge of Acosta, Rivera and the individuals located at McCall Street,” as stated in court documents. The men gave him drugs to support his habit in exchange for dealing out of his home.
Court documents state that some individuals who are known to frequent the McCall Street residence are still at large.