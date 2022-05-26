BENNINGTON — The state Historic Preservation division has backed off plans to remove special lighting at the Bennington Battle Monument showing support for Ukraine.
The blue-and-gold lighting, which was installed last month, was due to be removed Thursday, but lobbying by local officials and lawmakers prompted an extension of the deadline.
“Today we received an official request from Rep. [Mary] Morrissey to keep the Monument illuminated longer,” State Historic Preservation Officer Laura V. Trieschmann said in an email late Thursday afternoon. “We will keep the Ukrainian colors illuminated until July 1.”
The Banner reported that the Select Board had voted to send a letter to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development and Gov. Phil Scott’s office protesting the removal of the lighting while the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.
NEW DEADLINE
Morrissey said she is pleased with the decision but would oppose removing the lighting in July unless the war is over by then.
“I would just like to see the lighting continue,” she said Thursday. “It is gracefully done and not intrusive.”
“The hope was to keep it lit until the war is over,” said Town Manager Stuart Hurd. “We now have time to see if that is possible.”
The specially designed lighting was activated April 18 after numerous requests from local officials and lawmakers, with a deadline of May 26 set for removing the display.
The 306-foot monument — commemorating the American victory over a contingent of invading British troops in the 1777 Battle of Bennington — is normally lighted at night but without the colors of the Ukraine flag.
The invasion of Ukraine, which began in February, “is also like what our forefathers went through,” Morrissey said, referring to the Revolutionary War invasion by the British.
“I would hope we could look to having an indefinite timeframe while the war continues, at least through the fall,” she said.
The monument closes as a visitor attraction in the fall and reopens in the spring for tours of the structure.
“This was all Mary,” Select Board member Jim Carroll said Thursday of the extension. “Mary Morrissey can be like a pit bull — she doesn’t give up.”
As a Republican, Morrissey also seems to have the ear of the Republican governor, Carroll said. “She gets things done.”
Trieschmann said in an email that Scott had approved the deadline extension to July 1.
MARKS 1777 BATTLE
The monument in Old Bennington was constructed in the 1880s and dedicated in 1891. It is traditionally the scene of colonial-themed activities surrounding the annual Bennington Battle Day Parade week events in mid-August.
The battle took place in what is today Walloomsac, N.Y., after a contingent of mostly mercenary troops from German principalities under Gen. John Burgoyne’s British army marched on Bennington, intending to confiscate military and other supplies stored here.
The Aug. 16, 1777, rout by colonial troops and militia, including members of the Green Mountain Boys, foreshadowed the defeat and surrender in October of Burgoyne’s entire army after the Battle of Saratoga.
That battle ended a British invasion from Canada, aimed primarily at the Albany, N.Y., area, which is credited with convincing France to join the Americans in their war for independence.
Prior to activating the special lighting, the state had to ensure the aging lighting system at the monument could produce the desired effect when illuminated, Trieschmann has said, and had to get approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration, because the obelisk stands about two miles from the William H. Morse Airport.