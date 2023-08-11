NORTH BENNINGTON — Planning and coordination has been in the works for the past several years, but the upgrade of an aging culvert on Overlea Road in North Bennington finally got underway on Monday, and is on schedule to be completed by the end of next week.
The previous culvert, which allows the passage of a stream that flows from north to south out of Lake Paran, was beginning to become a concern for being too small to accommodate the amount of waterflow at times, and is frequently obstructed by beavers, explained Norm LeBlanc, highway superintendent for North Bennington, on Tuesday.
“It was getting a sinkhole in it, and it’s already been patched once, and it was way undersized for the storms we’re getting nowadays,” said LeBlanc. “The last 10 years, we’re getting record rain … up north, that’s the reason the roads washed out, the culverts couldn’t take all the water.”
It’s not hard to see the need for such projects after the flooding in much of the state last month. LeBlanc said increased human impact on the environment was a factor in the Overlea Road culvert just west of the Vermont Railway.
“This has never been a problem as of yet,” LeBlanc said in reference to Overlea Road. “But when this culvert was put in, only 7A was there. Route 7 wasn't there. The farm was there, but the veterinarian clinic wasn't there, the church wasn’t there. So as everything gets developed, it changes the watershed and … this is where we're at.”
LeBlanc’s reference to the recent flooding in much of the state spoke to the relevance of the project, and how fortunate it was that the planning began when it did.
“This is a big project for any community. It’s monstrous for the Village of North Bennington,” LeBlanc said. “A ton of pre-planning went in. It’s been a two-and-a-half year ordeal, from acquiring all of the equipment – that big Volvo excavator to what we affectionately call ‘The Beast’ [gestured to North Bennington Highway Department’s camouflage dump truck].”
Upgrading from the previous culvert – only 40 inches in circumference – to the new one, a squash pipe” 8.5 feet high and 12 feet wide – required moving significant amounts of earth, as well as stone and another material to backfill once the new culvert was in the ground. That required some help from outside North Bennington.
“We’ve got to be able to haul all of this big pile of rock in, without destroying the bodies on the trucks that we use every day. They can’t handle that kind of work,” LeBlanc explained. “Getting all the sand and stone stockpiled, and coordinating with everybody, it’s a huge effort.”
In addition to his North Bennington crew of three, LeBlanc said North Bennington subcontracted some of the work to Mark Onorato and his construction team and equipment. He said they and Greater Heights Tree and Land Management in Bennington, who supplied the crane to lift the culvert into place, have been instrumental in the project.
LeBlanc said that the costs of culverts over three feet in diameter can be covered by grants through the Vermont Agency of Transportation, and that the Village received a grant of over $200,000 for the undertaking.
LeBlanc also mentioned that Joshua Carvajal, river management engineer for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, visited on Tuesday, and was happy with the way the project was being carried out.
“He’s ecstatic with the progress, our keeping the river as clean as we possibly can, all the measures we put into place keeping the water clean in this environment. He’s ecstatic,” LeBlanc said.
A call to Carvajal requesting comment on the project was not immediately answered.
LeBlanc said despite the size of the undertaking and his small crew, they were actually slightly ahead of schedule, and that Overlea Road should be back open by next Friday, Aug. 18.