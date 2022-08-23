BENNINGTON — Town staff and Select Board members reiterated Monday that redevelopment plans for the former Bennington High School building are moving forward, with project cost figures and preliminary designs to be presented next month.
That came after the withdrawal of the town’s major partner in the project, Shires Housing, which confirmed the news on Sunday.
Although the topic was not directly discussed during Monday's board meeting, Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks said in an email Tuesday that a new housing partner will be coming onboard.
“We will be announcing our new partner soon (probably this week),” he said. “We are still on schedule for a late September/early October meeting to report on the town’s due diligence on the project, including schematic design and cost estimates.”
The BenHi proposal involves redeveloping 70 percent of the 100,000-square-foot Main Street structure for housing units -- originally to be overseen by Shires -- and about 30 percent for town recreation, senior programming and a Meals on Wheels headquarters site.
Prior to the withdrawal of the non-profit housing organization, the project also had drawn criticism from some for its perceived complexity and the terms of a lease-to-own agreement with the private owner, Christopher Gilbert.
Select Board member Bruce Lee-Clark asked Monday for details of the planned public presentation of cost figures and designs for the work, as well as for details of other town projects expected to receive a portion of the $3.9 million Bennington expects to receive in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding.
Monks told the board the project’s due diligence phase is ongoing and a public presentation is expected by late September.
COST ESTIMATES
“I think we’re waiting to get cost estimates nailed down,” he said, adding that figures at this point are considered preliminary.
“A lot of things are still moving,” Monks said, “but hopefully by the end of September” a meeting can be held on the project.
It is expected there will be a special public meeting and presentation, and also a formal meeting during which the board will vote on whether to continue with the project.
Public tours of the old high school also are being considered, along with a meeting in the BenHi auditorium.
The agreement with Gilbert involves a 'rent with an option to buy' component, which allows the town to walk away from the agreement if it decides not to pursue the project, Monks has said.
If the sale goes through, the town also would transfer the current Senior Center building on Pleasant Street to Gilbert.
Town officials have said the lease/purchase agreement arose out of discussions with Gilbert, who initially asked if the town would be interested in using the old high school gymnasium or other areas of the school.
The town portion of the proposal is to utilize about 30,000 square feet of the historic school building for Bennington Recreation Center programming, including a refurbished school gymnasium; town Senior Center programs, and to provide space for a Meals On Wheels program kitchen and headquarters.
Gilbert, of Red Hook, N.Y., and Dorset, purchased the school building at 650 Main St. in 2020 for $146,000. The school, which opened in 1913, had been vacant since 2004.
The structure is on the National Registry of Historic Places.