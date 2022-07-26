BENNINGTON — Major decisions about the town’s use of $3.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding won’t come until the project feasibility phase is completed, likely by late August, town officials said Monday.
They provided an update before the Select Board on Bennington’s priority list of projects, which include the purchase and renovation of the former Bennington High School building, creation of a skate park off Depot Street, and new Willow Park playground equipment.
PLAYGROUND COMING
Replacement of the aging Willow Park playground equipment, which is expected to receive up to $500,000 in ARPA funding, could begin this week, Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks told board members.
Work removing the existing equipment got underway this week. Delivery of the new equipment is due this week as well, he said, adding, “We should see actual construction next week.”
BIG TICKET ITEMS
Questions have been raised about the town’s final costs for the complex Ben Hi renovation project, which involves a rent-to-own agreement with the private owner, Christopher Gilbert, and the expectation that Shires Housing will develop 70 percent of the 100,000 square feet of space in the former school for housing units.
The town plans to utilize about 30,000 square feet of the historic school building for Recreation Center programming, including a gymnasium; Senior Center programs; and a Meals On Wheels program kitchen and headquarters.
The town’s ultimate share of the skate park project, which has been estimated to cost roughly $1.2 million, also has drawn questions – most recently after the ARPA fund totals for both projects were lumped together in a chart on the town website.
The total in ARPA funds projected for the two projects – pending final design and cost figures – was estimated at $2,958,290 on the chart.
“I think the town is getting in way over our heads financially,” said resident Nancy White, who has questioned aspects of the school and skate board projects. “I think this is moving way to fast.”
PRIORITY LIST
Projected allocation of the entire $3.9 million the town expects to receive is shown on the ARPA projects chart, which includes the Willow Park playground and smaller allocations for hazard pay and benefits for employees during the pandemic ($174,710); digitalization of town records ($165,000); $60,000 for Benmont Avenue sewer design work; $22,000 to study stormwater issues in the downtown and determine alternative options to address it; and $15,000 for a report from consultants White + Burke Real Estate Advisors on best uses for the ARPA funding.
DECISIONS PENDING
Monks stressed on Monday that the “substantial decisions” concerning the most costly projects – the school and skate park – have yet to be made and will follow completion of schematic designs and feasibility investigations of costs and other factors.
“We are well into the due diligence phase,” he said, and the town expects to have schematic design and firm cost estimates by the end of August.
At that time, Monks said, “We will have a very robust public meeting on this,” prior to decisions by the Select Board on whether to proceed with the projects.
‘COULD WALK AWAY’
Under the rent-to-own agreement with Gilbert, the town “can walk away” if the board rejects the school project, which allows the town “a lot of flexibility,” Monks said.
As for the proposed 15,000-square-foot concrete skate park, the town has at this point agreed to provide some of the $1.2 million estimated cost, he said, but as with the school project, the due diligence phase is still underway. A final decision, he said, will come after schematic designs are in hand.
The citizen group that put forth the skate park proposal developed a concept design and has said the group plans to retain a professional fundraiser to help secure donations and also will seek grant funding.
A skate park, including an adjacent building to allow cold weather use and other activities, is proposed along the edge of the town’s Bennington Station parking lot near the Walloomsac River Pathway.
STAFF PRAISED
“I think the town staff has done an amazing job,” board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said Monday.
She said some towns are still discussing how to use their expected ARPA funds, but Bennington has narrowed its list and is well into planning for major projects while others are under way or completed.
SEWER LINE PROJECT
Also Monday, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said the use of ARPA funds to investigate the condition of a sewer main running along Benmont Avenue led to discovery that the main is collapsing and must be replaced. The inspection followed a recent sewer line break.
The pending project to replace a “very old” 15-inch sewer line with a 24-inch line along Benmont and a section of County Street is being expedited, Hurd said, and is estimated to cost $1.1 million to $1.6 million.
However, he said that funding will come from a town utilities fund balance, maintained for unexpected costs. The balance currently is at about $5 million, he said.