BENNINGTON — A mother found passed out after using heroin as her toddler played with drug paraphernalia close by has taken a plea deal to avoid her upcoming trial.
Adrienne M. Bowen, 32, of Bennington, pleaded guilty to one count of abandonment, endangering a child under 2 and a second burglary charge for the November 2020 incident on Hawks Place in Bennington.
According to court affidavits, police arrived at the residence after a neighbor discovered the child “playing with drugs” as Bowen was face-down on the ground and high on heroin. Police found Bowen unresponsive, with the toddler nearby on top of a pile of clothes with glassine bags filled with heroin and a hypodermic needle cap on the floor within reach of the child.
Bowen was conscious and breathing but could not tell police what day it was and appeared incoherent, according to the affidavit.
According to the plea arrangement, Bowen pleaded guilty to both the endangerment and burglary charges stemming from a different case. Part of the plea deal dismisses 11 other pending charges from several separate incidents, most misdemeanor petty larceny charges and one felony count of grand larceny.
In exchange for her guilty pleas, Bowen was given an 18- to 42-month sentence; she will serve six months in prison. She will be given credit for any time served so far and will be on parole for three years.
It was unclear whether Bowen would be able to regain custody of the young child involved in the heroin incident or whether that child or her other children are in the care of the Vermont Department for Children and Families or with a family member.
Bowen faced a maximum of 11 years behind bars if found guilty on both counts. Her jury trial was scheduled to begin on Dec. 20.