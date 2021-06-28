BENNINGTON — While the rewards of reading are manifold, they are typically intangible, like broadened knowledge or vocabulary.
Parker Bruso, who recently completed the fifth grade at Molly Stark Elementary School, likely absorbed those sorts of benefits by reading a multitude of books during the school year — but, as the school’s top reader in grades 3 through 5, he also won something tactile: a new Chromebook.
Bruso was one of two students — the other was a student in a separate K-2 category — to win a laptop through the Paddington Bear Award program at the end of the school year.
Other readers at the school also won prizes, including stuffed animals, books and French treats, through a year-end raffle as part of the program.
Bruso said he enjoyed reading aloud to his two-year-old brother. “I love his smile,” he said.
Bruso is aiming to do well in school with an eye toward one day starting his own company and becoming a billionaire, which would allow him to provide homes for everyone in the world who does not have one, he said.
You “need a lot of money for that,” he explained.
The Paddington Bear Award at Molly Stark, created and sponsored for the past six years by Dr. Marie-Pierre Huguet, of North Bennington, traditionally recognized students for their reading achievements at a monthly assembly. But the coronavirus pandemic necessitated a change in format.
Around winter break, again in the spring, then once more at the end of the school year, students’ names were drawn from a marmalade jar. Students entered the raffles with “paw prints,” which they earned by reading 20 pages of a book, reading a picture book, reading to family members or advancing in Lexia, an online reading platform.
Huguet, who is retiring from her role as sponsor of the awards, praised the students’ reading efforts this year.
“They just couldn’t stop,” she said. “I am so proud of them.”
Paddington Bear is a children’s literary character created by English author Michael Bond. Huguet, who is French, said the very first book she read in English was a Paddington Bear book.
Her father came to love Paddington Bear books, too, Huguet said. When he died, Huguet established the Paddington Bear Award as a way of celebrating his life.
“After 6 years of sponsoring the Paddington Bear Award, our dedicated volunteer Dr. Marie-Pierre Huguet is hanging up her red hat and Wellington boots!” the school wrote on its Facebook page in early June. “Thank you so much for inspiring hundreds of readers throughout our community.”