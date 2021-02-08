BENNINGTON — Another case of COVID-19 has been identified at Molly Stark Elementary School, one day after a positive test result led to the closing of a kindergarten classroom there. It has been determined that it is safe to keep the building open for hybrid learning, the superintendent of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union said Monday.
After being notified of the new case, "in keeping with Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, our team took immediate steps to isolate the situation," Superintendent James Culkeen said. "We are working closely with local and state officials to ensure our community remains safe and healthy."
Culkeen said that after consulting with the Vermont Department of Health, all close contacts were determined and notified. All surfaces within the affected spaces have been thoroughly cleaned, he said.
On Saturday, it was announced that there was a positive COVID-19 test reported within the Pownal Elementary School learning community. It was determined that the school could remain open for hybrid in-person learning.
Last week, Monument Elementary was closed for remote learning, becoming the fourth SVSU school affected by COVID. The Mount Anthony Union High School, Bennington Elementary and Pownal Elementary have all been temporarily closed, fully or partially, over the past two weeks.
Bennington County is No. 1 among the state’s 14 counties in cases per 10,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. In the past two weeks, the county has seen 281 new cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Families are asked to continue to check svsu.org and the district’s social media accounts for the most up-to-date information.