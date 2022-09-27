MANCHESTER — A friend of Anne M. Dickinson describes the missing woman as a kind, soft-spoken person who loves animals and children and a great cup of coffee, as well as spending time by the water.
Cara Boshart said Dickinson had fallen on hard times recently. Boshart met Dickinson through the Community Food Cupboard on Main Street.
“She had such a knowledge of history,” Boshart said. “She was just so down. Just couldn’t find a way to get out of her own way.”
The Manchester Police Department had no updates Tuesday as the search for Dickinson continues. Dickinson, 67, was most recently living in an apartment on Torrey Knoll in Manchester and was last seen in that area around Sept. 16 or 17. She was entered as a missing person into the National Crime Information Center’s database Friday.
Dickinson previously lived in a tent in a trailer park in Dorset, Boshart said, “and she had just had knee surgery, her knee was all swollen … she couldn’t really walk to the bathroom.”
Boshart took Dickinson into her home for three weeks, and with the help of some friends from the Dorset Field Club, helped her move into the Londonderry Inn until she found a residence on Torrey Knoll.
“Those ladies pitched in with anything she needed,” Boshart said. “She didn’t need money; she needed companionship and to feel safe. Anne brought flowers to the Field Club in gratitude for all the help she received.”
Dickinson’s personal struggles were compounded by the recent, unexpected death of her son, Boshart said.
“[His death] really sent her into a downward spiral,” Boshart said.
Police and other local agencies conducted a grid search of the woods and the tracks of the Vermont Railway near Dickinson’s apartment on Monday, and searched the immediate area of the Battenkill River in kayaks, but so far, have not found any sign of her.
Police have asked anyone with information on Dickinson’s whereabouts to contact them at 802-362-2121.