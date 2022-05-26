BENNINGTON — A Shaftsbury teenager who was reported missing several days ago on social media was arrested Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault for the brutal beating of a man with the butt of a handgun.
Logan Morin, 15, who is being charged as an adult, pleaded not guilty in an emergency arraignment early Thursday morning at the Bennington Superior Court on two counts — a threatening charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as aggravated assault with a weapon to cause bodily injury. Both charges are felonies with a possible sentence of up to 20 years behind bars.
The charges stem from an incident on the evening of May 20 on Glastenbury Road in Shaftsbury. According to a police affidavit, Vermont State Police officers, responding to a report of a shooting with possible injuries involving multiple people, reported seeing a black Nissan Rogue leaving a driveway. Troopers stopped the vehicle a short distance from the residence and identified the driver as Morin. Sitting in the car was another female and two youths.
The passenger in the Nissan, later identified as Kelli Morin, was unresponsive, covered in blood, and initially believed to have been shot in the head. It was later determined that she had not been shot but was possibly covered in someone else’s blood. One of the youths had been bitten by a dog.
Troopers received additional 911 calls, which directed them back to the residence. Upon arrival, they identified a male victim also covered in blood, and another male and two other juveniles. The male victim was found with deep lacerations to his head caused by an unknown object. He was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
Police officers from the Bennington Police Department interviewed the victim at the hospital, and he identified the driver of the Nissan as Logan Morin. According to police, the victim and Morin were arguing in the driveway when Morin allegedly started hitting the victim in the head. He then fell to the ground. While down, he was also beaten by Kelli Morin and kicked and punched by one of the youths in the Nissan.
A witness told police that they had observed the Nissan pull into the driveway and all four occupants get out and assault the victim. Morin held a pistol and repeatedly struck the victim in the head. The witness tried to stop the fight by pushing one of the youths into the vehicle and then attempting to control the pistol before the gun fired next to his head. He was then able to wrestle the gun away from Morin.
The passenger in the Nissan, Kelli Morin, sustained a dog bite to her hand and several injuries to her face in the melee. Another juvenile involved in the beating also received several animal bite wounds to their head and hands. Kelli Morin was arrested and taken into custody at the hospital. The youth who allegedly kicked and punched the victim was also taken into custody. Kelli Morin was issued a citation to appear in court last Monday, where she was arraigned on domestic assault charges.
Police did not interview Logan Morin at the scene due to her age, unavailability of the presence of an interested third party, and erratic and explosive behavior. On Tuesday, Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones issued an arrest warrant for Logan Morin. She was picked up Thursday morning and is currently held without bail pending a competency and sanity hearing.
Police recovered a blood-covered semi-automatic 9mm pistol identified as a Stoeger model STC96 from the residence and a single shell casing from the area of the altercation.