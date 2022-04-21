BENNINGTON — Max Misch, a self-proclaimed white nationalist and Iraq combat veteran living in Bennington, has tentatively agreed to enter a plea agreement on an assortment of charges, some dating back to 2018.
Misch will plead guilty to two counts, aggravated domestic assault, and a disorderly conduct charge stemming from his involvement in a melee during the painting of a Black Lives Matter street mural in 2020. According to the deal, prosecutors will drop a domestic assault charge, as well as an obstruction of justice charge, a disorderly conduct hate crime charge.
Misdemeanor charges of possessing a large capacity ammunition feeding device, which Misch challenged all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court only to be kicked back to Bennington, might also be on the table for a possible plea arrangement at a later date, according to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.
Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones on Thursday granted Misch’s defense team and state prosecutors 30 more days to finalize the deal. Jury selection had been scheduled to start on May 3 in his first trial on the domestic assault charges. Misch is free on conditions, including a 22-hour curfew.
The court also spent Thursday scheduling multiple jury trials for other defendants on major criminal cases, some delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the serious felony charges coming to trial in May and June are attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, repeated sexual abuse of a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Thomas Susenbach, 35, of Bennington, has a two-day jury trial set for May 4 on three charges dating back to June 2018, including repeated sexual assault of a child and two counts of lewd, lascivious behavior with a child. He faces up to 55 years imprisonment if convicted of all charges and is in home detention awaiting trial.
According to a police affidavit, Bennington Police received a complaint on June 4, 2018, of Susenbach sexually assaulting an 11-year-old victim on several occasions before he was arrested.
Kenneth Watts, 35, has a jury trial on May 17 on five charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and two counts of reckless endangerment. Watts faces up to life imprisonment if convicted of the attempted murder charges. He faces up to 12 years on the other charges. Watts is being held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
According to court documents, Watts pistol-whipped a victim twice after breaking his nose with his fists. Watts then chased the victim with a crossbow, firing the crossbow directly at the victim. He then grabbed the victim by the hair and dragged him, hitting him with the pistol a few more times while saying he would “kill him,” before pointing the loaded gun at the victim and his wife.
Vincent Wilson, 33, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary in an occupied dwelling with a deadly weapon and interfering with emergency workers from an incident in July 2020. His trial is set for trial on May 10. He faces up to 36 years behind bars if convicted of all charges. Wilson is being held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility.
According to a police affidavit, Wilson stabbed a man at the Southgate Motel in June 2020 during a burglary attempt. Wilson then fled the scene. He was on parole on other charges at the time of the burglary and stabbing.
Brendon Bruso, 21, from Bennington, has a trial set for May 24 on two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a single misdemeanor count of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. Bruso was arrested for allegedly holding two different weapons, including a crossbow, in a confrontation with police. He is being held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility.
Jason Davie, 41, of Manchester, has a one-day trial in June on kidnapping charges stemming from a 2019 incident. He faces a life sentence if convicted.
Davie also faces three other charges, including burglary into an occupied dwelling with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and larceny. He is being detained as he awaits trial. Davie, along with two accomplices, allegedly beat a man with baseball bats while wearing masks, pulling the victim outside his residence, then ransacking the home looking for drugs.