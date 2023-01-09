BENNINGTON — The Max Misch large-capacity magazine saga will continue into the foreseeable future after a Bennington judge on Monday scheduled the case for another hearing sometime this summer.
Misch is accused of illegally possessing two large-capacity firearm magazines, a misdemeanor. The original charges date back to 2019, after Vermont banned such devices in October 2018. Misch is a self-proclaimed white nationalist and Afghan war veteran.
The length of the case is mainly due to an appeal to a dramatic second amendment ruling by the United States Supreme Court, which found a New York State law banning possession of personal firearms unconstitutional, including large capacity firearm magazines.
Misch’s defense team filed a lengthy motion back in December to dismiss the charge based on the Supreme Court ruling. According to a scheduling order, the State of Vermont has limited time to respond to the motion. Both sides at Monday’s hearing complained of a multitude of paperwork included in the motion and the need for more time.
A new hearing will be scheduled for sometime this summer to discuss the status of the charge. Misch also faces numerous violations of probation related to the magazine charge, but those cases were put on a back burner until the prevailing case is eventually over.
Misch is currently out of prison while he awaits the outcome of these charges. He faces a maximum of one year and a possible $5,000 fine if convicted on the two firearm charges.
Earlier this summer, Misch pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of aggravated domestic assault and disorderly conduct as a hate crime in a plea deal with prosecutors that dismissed several other charges. Those included a second hate crime, obstruction of justice and a separate domestic assault charge. Conditions were imposed on Misch prior to his officially accepting that plea deal.