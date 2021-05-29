BENNINGTON — Max Misch was arrested Saturday in Bennington after an investigation by Vermont State Police into a complaint he had violated his conditions of release on firearms-related charges he faces in Bennington Superior Court Criminal Division.
Detective Trooper Adria Pickin said in a media release that the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was assigned the complaint Friday evening and detectives subsequently determined that Misch, 38, had "violated conditions of release by approaching and speaking with a witness in a pending court case in which he is accused of traveling out of state and purchasing a firearms magazine in excess of Vermont capacity limits and bringing it back to Vermont."
The alleged violation of conditions occurred Friday evening at Walmart off Northside Drive, police said.
Misch was located at his home in Bennington on Saturday and taken into custody, police said. He was taken to the Shaftsbury barracks of State Police, where he was processed and released on a citation to appear in the Bennington court on Tuesday, June 1, at 1 p.m. to answer to the charge of violation of conditions.
Misch's firearms-related case is being prosecuted in the Bennington Court by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and Assistant Attorney General Ultan Doyle. State police said an affidavit of probable cause for the alleged violation will be filed with the court and made public following Misch’s arraignment.
He faces two counts of violating a state law prohibiting large capacity firearms magazines for allegedly purchasing two 30-round rifle magazines in New Hampshire. If convicted, he could face up to a year in prison and a $500 fine on each charge.
Misch also faces two other violation of conditions complaints since his arraignment on the firearms charges in 2019, including one for allegedly traveling out of the county to visit a bar in Hoosick Falls, N.Y.
In late April, Misch was said to be in negotiations over a possible plea deal on his charges. Those also include two charges being prosecuted by the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office: a charge of disorderly conduct during the painting of Bennington’s Black Lives Matter mural in August, and another disorderly conduct allegation, stemming from a fight with a Black man in September. The latter charge has been enhanced as a hate crime.
The self-described white nationalist previously admitted to trolling former state Rep. Kiah Morris, D-Bennington, online and in person, around the time she filed multiple complaints of racially motivated harassment and threats. She cited the harassment when she stepped down from the Legislature in 2018, after suspending her campaign for re-election to the Bennington, 2-2 House district.
Morris, who is African American, and her family have since moved to the Burlington area.
Donovan said in early 2019 that Morris was a victim of racial harassment, but he found no legal grounds for criminal charges. But a subsequent investigation by Vermont State Police led to the firearms charges Misch faces.