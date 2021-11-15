BENNINGTON — Max Misch, a self-described white nationalist, was back in court Monday, arraigned on a felony count of obstruction of justice related to a domestic incident dating back to last Christmas Eve.
Misch is accused of threatening a woman by telling her to lie on deposition, and that if she did not lie, he would kick her and her belongings out of the apartment they shared. According to a police affidavit, the woman said, “I told the truth and his lawyer told him I did, and then he started being mentally abusive and pushed me into a wall. When I told him I was calling police, he said he was going to tell them I hit him. He told me I would be out on the street if I called the police.”
This latest incident is related to a domestic abuse charge stemming from December 2020 in which Misch is accused of breaking the woman’s arm. He was taken into custody at the time without incident, and released on conditions, including having no contact with the victim.
Misch is facing numerous other charges, including disorderly conduct as a hate crime, and a charge of violating Vermont’s ban on high-capacity magazines.
Misch faces a five-year prison sentence, a maximum fine of $5,000 or both if convicted on the obstruction charge.