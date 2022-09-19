BENNINGTON — Max Misch, the self-proclaimed white nationalist and Afghan war veteran, was arraigned on a new charge Monday — another violation of his conditions of release, stemming from an Aug. 3 curfew infraction.
Earlier this summer, Misch pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of aggravated domestic assault and disorderly conduct as a hate crime in a plea deal with prosecutors that dismissed several other charges. Those included a second hate crime, obstruction of justice and a separate domestic assault charge. Conditions were imposed on Misch prior to his officially accepting that plea deal.
Misch allegedly violated his conditions just five days before the plea deal was made official on Aug. 8, when he was still required to abide by them.
The arraignment on the latest violation was supposed to happen on Sept. 26, but occurred instead on Monday, since Misch and his defense attorney, Frederick Bragdon, already were present in the courtroom Monday for a previously scheduled hearing. It pertained to their 50-page motion to dismiss a misdemeanor charge of illegally possessing a high-capacity ammunition magazine dating back to 2018.
Bragdon and his appeals team introduced the motion to dismiss the charge on Aug. 2, claiming that because of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a New York State case known as the Bruen decision, the firearms charge Misch faces is no longer valid U.S. law and is unconstitutional.
Bragdon suggested that McDonald-Cady leave ample time to review the massive motion and the state rebuttal before scheduling a new hearing, which could potentially delay the hearing until the spring.
“It is our opinion that the lay of the land has changed significantly since the Bruen case,” Bragdon told the judge.
McDonald-Cady scheduled a status conference in December.
Misch still faces charges stemming from other violations of conditions, including one from 2021, when he was accused of contacting a female related to a pending case; one from 2019, when he was allegedly caught visiting Hoosick Falls, N.Y.; and another in 2019, when Misch was accused of purchasing a gun from the Bennington Armory on Main Street in Bennington.
Conditions of release violations generally carry up to a six-month maximum sentence for each violation. Misch is out on probation on the domestic assault and hate crime charges.