ARLINGTON — The Arlington Select Board came under fire on Monday night for a miscalculation that resulted in a substantial increase to taxpayers.
Resident Joe Gervais was the first resident to raise the issue when the board opened the meeting up for public comment after approving the minutes of the prior meeting.
“My calculations show that the town rate was off 134 fold,” Gervais said. “The town approved a .3 percent increase in the town general budget and we saw a 40 percent increase in our tax bills and ‘Oops. Our bad. We did something wrong with the grand list and we’ll try to do better next year.’ It would be nice if there was a letter in the tax bills from the Select Board explaining what had happened and how we got to this point.
"Mistakes happen. I’m not crucifying the mistake, but the magnitude of the mistake with absolutely no explanation to the public … and to see the town be that far off from what we approved in March is just appalling. I don’t know if the Select Board can provide any clarity, but I was very concerned with what I saw and I’m sure there are others that are on fixed incomes that it’s going to be a big shock to see that magnitude of increase.”
Town Administrator Nick Zaiac said the numbers were a little bit less than what Gervais had said, but acknowledged that the numbers were substantial. He described the increase as a “cascading failure” and acknowledged that the responsibility of the mistake rested with several people within the town government, including the Select Board, his office, the treasurer’s office and with all the other individuals who looked over the numbers.
“The error was … I think we tracked it to an individual doing a manual calculation. Manual calculations associated with the tax rate are not something that should be happening,” Zaiac said. “This was a cascading failure when staff … made failures in oversight and simply took an initial number, after some review, at its word and didn’t think about it conceptually.”
At one point in the meeting, Zaiac said a large surplus in a previous year masked a missed rate increase that should have increased more last year than it did, essentially sandwiching two years of rate increases into one, alongside making up for a strange cash-on-hand dating back to the peak COVID shutdown when the town wasn’t spending a lot of money.
Board member Cynthia Browning said the last few years have been challenging with the COVID-19 pandemic, the different sources of funding and extra expenses. She said the town has also tried to catch up on its equipment and purchased a lot of equipment for the park and highways that were necessary expenses. In addition, Browning said the inflation rate is also something that has affected the town and the taxpayers, which is not something that is within the town’s control.
Zaiac said it was also important for the town continue to invest the requisite amount of money to ensure that things remain functional.
“We had some under taxing in the past, which left a lot of the equipment in a state of bad repair. I called it at Town Meeting the dumping ground of the county because we were buying used equipment that was in its last 10 percent of useful life and then fighting with it and pouring man hours into that and not getting the work that we needed out of it,” he said.
Though investment still needs to be made in the town, Zaiac said during the meeting that a proposed rate increase next year was effectively impossible.
Currently, Zaiac said the town has made the purchases that they needed to make for the park and improved the highway equipment so that it is now in a state of good repair.
The town is now beginning to spend a substantial amount of the money that was received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that should offset some costs, and there is still a lot of grant money that has offset some other costs, Zaiac said.
“Ultimately, the concerns about the tax rate are real. The concerns about the size of government are real. But ultimately we’re getting to a point where the growth in government as a whole should be petering out,” Zaiac said.
There are some projects, such as doing additional work on the Town Hall, that Zaiac said could be put on the back burner. The improvements to the Town Hall, he said, would be offset by state dollars over the next two years. The projects that the town will be doing would all have a funding source.
The money coming from the taxpayers would be used for operations, savings to replace equipment and other items associated with sustaining the town, Zaiac said.
Early in the meeting, the board stated they were going to do everything in their power to ensure that this type of mistake would never happen again. At one point in the meeting, a member of the public asked the board to provide further details as to how that would be accomplished.
Zaiac said the town would be investing more time into the tax rate, recalculating it as appropriate, and making sure that there is more than one person on the staff who knows how the tax rate is calculated. Browning said there was also the possibility of involving outside help to review the tax rate going forward and perhaps involving the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) in the process. Zaiac was also in favor of the idea, but mentioned that the only person not involved in the miscalculation was the town’s auditor and suggested that moving forward the tax rate should be reviewed by the town auditor.
Another measure that Zaiac suggested was to not set the tax rate as close to the deadline as they have in the past couple of years. In order to do that, the grand list would need to be completed on time, which has also not happened in the past couple years as they have had to ask for extensions.
A member of the public also asked when the town first knew how drastically the miscalculation was going to affect the tax rate. Zaiac said the town found out right before the deadline.
“It was in the 2022 grand list that ultimately precipitated this,” Zaiac said. “That is when the error was made. This has been a jarring experience for the government as a whole. Every member has taken this wholly to heart knowing that this is something taxpayers should fully understand is a problem, but (we) certainly weren’t in a position where we were going to be able to warn people with any meaningful further ability to prepare, unfortunately.”