BENNINGTON — In a case that touched on the meaning of rehabilitation in the criminal justice system, a Bennington judge ended the probation of a Minnesota woman — Rosa Maria Pastrana — guilty of luring a minor and sexually assaulting the victim. That decision came Monday, after a hearing last week in which Pastrana’s attorney argued that she had cleaned up her act and rehabilitated her life.
Pastrana, now 27, the mother of two young toddlers, appeared via video link in a Bennington courtroom last Thursday, asking Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady to close the door on her open-ended parole.
Pastrana has served a three-year prison sentence and three additional years of supervised probation, including numerous programs aimed at rehabilitation, without any issues or reoffending.
“The court finds that conditions have been satisfied by the defendant and that her conduct warrants the discharge of probation,” said McDonald-Cady in her written decision Monday. “The court also finds that the discharge of defendant’s probation serves the ends of justice.”
On Dec. 12, 2016, when Pastrana was 21, police in Manchester became aware of a relationship between Pastrana and a 14-year-old male, which started over a four-month period of online chat sessions and progressed to live videos, mutually exchanged illicit photographs, and finally to Pastrana driving to Vermont from Minnesota to be with the teen in person in a hotel room. At one point toward the end of the period, Pastrana told the victim’s mother she was in love with her son.
Pastrana pleaded guilty in a plea deal with prosecutors to two counts — sexual assault with a victim under 16 and electronically luring a child. She received a 10-20-year sentence, concurrently suspended except for three years, which she served in Vermont. While in prison, Pastrana successfully completed several sex-based offender programs. By all accounts, she was a model prisoner. Pastrana then began an open-ended probation, served from her home base in Minnesota, which required her to participate in several other sexual offender treatment programs, all completed successfully, and register as a sexual offender for life.
Both probation officials in charge of Pastrana testified that she did exactly as they asked and was never in trouble. Both praised on the way Pastrana accepted responsibility for what happened and how she has moved on with her life in a meaningful way. Both attested to Pastrana’s near-zero reoffending risk, and both encouraged the judge to discharge Pastrana from probation.
“There’s nothing more for us to do,” they repeatedly said.
The victim and his family did not make any statement during the hearing. At the time of the conviction, both parents felt that the sentence was “far too severe.” Prosecutor Alexander Burke also referenced that both parents, at the time, felt the minor had some responsibility for what happened. Speaking for the state, Burke disagreed that a minor victim was responsible for what happened.
Pastrana had two children, both now toddlers, after she was released. She is fully employed and, according to testimony, a model citizen.
“All evidence shows that she has been an A-plus model probationer,” Susan McManus, Pastrana’s defense attorney, told the judge at the hearing. “She has done everything we have asked of her. She is a dedicated member of her community in Minnesota and has moved on with her life. There’s nothing left to offer her, programming-wise.
“We try to encourage people to rehabilitate as part of a proper sentence. That is precisely what Rosa has done,” McManus said. “She has satisfied her debt to society here in Vermont.”
McDonald-Cady seemed to agree. In her written statement, she praised Pastrana for turning her life around.
“The defendant was incarcerated for three years based on the seriousness of the crimes. Since that time, the defendant has successfully completed sex offender treatment both while incarcerated in Vermont and on probation in Minnesota and has been fully compliant and at low risk to reoffend. The defendant is now 27 years old and has grown in maturity from her past experiences with the court and her new experiences as a mother to two young children. For the reasons expressed, the court grants the defendant’s motion.”
Pastrana is officially free from any probation obligations going forward, including the prospect of a 10-20-year sentence if she somehow violated her probation, but will still be required to register as a sexual offender for the rest of her life.
“I think justice was served in this case,” said Susan McManus when reached for comment. “Rosa Maria is looking forward to putting this behind her.”