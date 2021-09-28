BENNINGTON — The operator of a convenience store at the northwest corner of the Putnam Block site is proposing a renovated building that he believes would be compatible with the rest of the project — if he can acquire the corner parcel from the development group.
David Dupee, who operates Martin’s Mini Mart at 301 Main St. under a lease agreement, said he would renovate the existing brick building to include a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, a deli and an expanded grocery section.
The outdoor dining would be partly under the canopy that covered the gasoline pumps, which were removed earlier this month along with the underground storage tanks.
GROCERY SOUGHT
Dupee noted that a grocery located in the Putnam Block has been one of the stated goals of the nonprofit consortium of local institutions, businesses and individual investors that is developing the site, with plans for renovating historic structures and adding at least two new buildings.
It’s unclear at this point whether Dupee’s proposal could win support from the Bennington Redevelopment Group LLC, which is developing the $56 million Putnam Block project over 4 acres off West Main and South streets behind and including the former Hotel Putnam building.
Bill Colvin, assistant director of the Bennington County Regional Commission and local point-person for the Putnam project, said Tuesday that the developers and site owners “have been pretty up front with the Dupees about the short-term nature of their tenancy at that location. The plan has always been to construct out to the corner of West Main and Washington [Avenue] as part of future development of the site.”
PHASE 2
However, Phase 2 of the Putnam project was paused as the economic dislocations of the COVID-19 pandemic deepened, officials said, although planning aspects are continuing.
“It is still early in the planning phase,” Colvin said of Phase 2. “Hoping to have it anchored by some clinical uses by SVHC [Southwestern Vermont Health Care] and partners and residential units on upper floors. Likely to include some small retail spaces at street level for additional vitality.”
Concerning the role of SVHC in Phase 2, Director of Planning James Trimarchi said Tuesday that, unlike during the first phase, the hospital’s parent corporation plans to be a building anchor tenant but not a major investor.
He said the plan now calls for SVHC to move its urgent care and kidney dialysis operations from the campus of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center to a new building in the Putnam Block.
He said the SVHC spaces would be on the first floor and other tenants would occupy the second floor.
In addition, two or three floors of market rate or above rate housing units are under consideration, Trimarchi said, but added, “It’s still very early in the planning.”
He said the preferred site for the new building has been on the corner where the Mini Mart is located, but he doesn’t believe a final decision has been made.
For his part, Dupee said he would like to own his corner parcel outright because he plans a major investment in the site and building.
However, he said he would also be open to some type of agreement with the development group that would involve becoming a tenant in a new, larger building on the corner and working to provide the grocery or other business components sought for the Putnam Block.
Phase 3 of the Putnam project is envisioned as a range of affordable to market rate housing on the site along Washington Avenue, likely developed in cooperation with a housing entity, such as Shires Housing.
DEVELOPMENT GROUP
The redevelopment group, which formed about five years ago, has included SVHC, the Bank of Bennington, Global-Z International, 4 Putt Properties LLC and Bennington College, along with individual investors.
Phase 1 was financed in large part through historic preservation and New Market development tax credits, along with downtown, environmental and other state or federal grants or credits.
The $31 million first phase is largely complete and involves the former hotel, the courthouse building facing South Street and the Winslow Building facing Main Street.
All three historic structures are being fully renovated for residential and commercial spaces, and most of that space is already occupied or expected to have tenants in the near future.
Phase 2 of the three-phase Putnam project was originally expected to include a multistory building with medical offices, a second building with a grocery and other tenants, and additional landscaping and parking improvements behind the three historic structures now being renovated.