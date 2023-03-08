SHAFTSBURY – The Select Board will have a new member this year, following the annual election on Tuesday.
Town Clerk Marlene Hall said Planning Commission member Naomi Miller ousted incumbent board member Joseph Barber, receiving 363 votes to 246 for Barber. Miller won a two-year term on the five-member board.
In a second Select Board race, Chairman Anthony “Tony” Krulikowski won another three-year term, receiving 278 votes to 183 for Tony D’Oforio and 178 for Ken Harrington.
Hall said those were the only contests on the Shaftsbury town ballot.
Town budgets are approved during the annual floor meeting prior to the election. On Monday, voters meeting at the elementary school approved a $2,528,296 fiscal 2024 budget proposal on a voice vote.
Miller, who also served on the town committee advising on uses for American Rescue Plan Act funds, grew up in New York City and lived for many years in the Hudson Valley region of the state before moving to Shaftsbury.
She worked in community mental health and taught at a community college, where she served for 27 years in leadership positions in the faculty union.