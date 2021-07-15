BENNINGTON — The annual Midnight Madness shopping and socializing event in Bennington’s downtown made a solid comeback Thursday following more than a year of COVID-19 forced cancellations.
The Main Street sidewalks weren’t as wall-to-wall with crowds as they had been in years past. But the district definitely had a crowded, vibrant look to it, with streaming pedestrians and plenty of conversation and laughter, and the restaurants, shops, pubs and other downtown businesses were actively greeting customers.
The Better Bennington Corporation, the downtown promotion organization, had announced the return of Midnight Madness — when businesses traditionally reopen after closing for the day and remain open deep into the night. Many offered sales and merchandise displayed on the sidewalks.
Meeting Monday with the Select Board, BBC board members said residents should expect a number of “grand reopening” events over the summer and fall.
The 2021 Midnight Madness was the first of those — and nature cooperated with a warm night that likely prompted many to get outdoors and walk around the downtown.