DANBY — Michael Louise of the Syracuse, N.Y., area was arraigned on two counts of second degree murder last Friday at Onandaga County Court and has agreed to be extradited to Vermont for trial, according to Sgt. Jon Seeber, public information officer for Onandaga County Sheriff's Office.
Louise is still being held without bail on an out-of-state fugitive from justice warrant in New York, according to Onandaga County Justice Center's Incarcerated Individuals lookup function online.
Adam Silverman, public information officer for the Vermont State Police, said nothing is confirmed as of yet, but that Louise is expected to be in Vermont within the next week or two.
Louise, 79, was arrested last Thursday in his apartment, and is the accused in the stabbing deaths of his elderly parents-in-law, George and Catherine Peacock of Danby, in 1989.
Louise emerged as the primary suspect for the killing of the elderly couple 12 days after they were found dead by a concerned neighbor in their home just off U.S. Route 7 in Danby, on Sept. 17, 1989. Police had significant circumstantial evidence tying Louise to the crime, but lacked the physical evidence to make an arrest at the time.
Investigators were only able to tie him to the crime with circumstantial evidence until DNA testing technology in 2020 connected Louise to the crime scene. Blood gathered from Louise’s vehicle, when it was processed for evidence in 1989, was retested in 2020 and came back a 1 in 1 quadrillion (a thousand billions) match to George Peacock’s.
Louise has a criminal history prior to the alleged murders. He confessed to the rape of a 4-year old girl in Providence, Rhode Island in 1966.