SHAFTSBURY — The Shaftsbury Select Board met last week and discussed the methane issue at the landfill, adding a town dog kennel and updating a gun ordinance in the village.
METHANE
Town Administrator David Kiernan informed the board that, due to a failure with the exhaust system caused by an electrical storm, a breaker went out in the methane system by the fan and the landfill. While the fan is still working, it is not functioning properly and must be replaced. Kiernan said it “sounds like it’s burning out.”
He reached out to the state and was provided the names of several engineers to fix the issue. The process could be long due to the rules and regulations surrounding the handling of methane.
“We have to get the right people, the right players to come do it," Kiernan said.
Board member Joe Barber said the repairs will be costly because of the regulations that must be met.
And Chairman Art Whitman explained that the system keeps the methane from escaping the landfill and entering neighboring properties. Although methane is an explosive gas, it does not pose a danger to the town because it is being kept within the landfill borders.
The board supported finding a solution to this problem.
DOG KENNEL
The board also discussed building a dog kennel in the town to house animals that the animal control officer picks up. The animal control officer will be responsible for cleaning the kennel, as well as taking care of any animal that might reside there. The kennel will be heated in the winter.
Last year, Kiernan said only one dog was kenneled by the town. Still, by law the town must have a place to hold dogs. The board’s first option was to place the dogs at Second Chance Animal Shelter, but they were unwilling to hold the dogs for the town.
Under the law, after the animal control officer picks up an animal, the town must hold it for five days. Then, once the five days are over, the town can euthanize the animal. After the five day period, Second Chance is willing to take the animals instead of the town relying on euthanasia.
The shelter will also take in animals that are sick, but the town will be responsible for the veterinary bills.
There was a motion to allocate $5,000 to building a kennel by the town’s transfer station. The motion passed without opposition.
GUN ORDINANCE
A citizen requested a gun ordinance in the village after shotguns were fired in a residential area. The resident was told by local law enforcement that Shaftsbury does not have a gun ordinance, but Kiernan said that’s not true.
There is a 45-year-old ordinance that prohibits gunfire in the village and water district. The ordinance was put in place for the public’s safety, but Kiernan will update the ordinance. The fine for gunfire is $100, but Kiernan thinks it should be raised because a $100 fine is not a deterrent.