BENNINGTON — Downtown merchants say shoplifting, “dine and dash” incidents, donation and tip jar grabs, and other criminal activity seem to be on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, some would like to see foot patrols by Bennington Police to help curb the crimes and as a visible deterrent.
“I just get discouraged and disappointed when people feel they have to steal from people who are working hard in a small business,” said Beth Wilwol, co-owner of The Gift Garden on Main Street.
“I hate to have to follow people around as it takes away from other things we need to do,” Wilwol said in a recent online post. “We ask people to leave large bags, backpacks and large oversized purses at the checkout while shopping in the store. But people are very bold!”
Heather Hassett, co-owner of the Bringing You Vermont gift shop and cafe, agreed this week, saying, “People are stealing things and dining and dashing like I’ve never seen before.”
During the past year or more during the pandemic, “they seem emboldened,” Hassett said.
Some of thieves are dressed like skiers “with their expensive puff jackets.”
Hassett said she has chased people out onto Main Street when they’ve walked out without paying for something from the cafe. After being run down, one couple at first tried to deny any theft, with the woman just offering a defiant pose and expression, Hassett said, until the boyfriend “became sheepish” and agreed to pay the bill, saying he forgot.
DONATION JARS
Other merchants also have complained of recent incidents, the women said, including the Lucky Dragon restaurant, which had a charitable donation jar taken.
Bennington Police also have posted a video of the theft of a tip jar from the Lucky Dragon, which shows two people fleeing the restaurant after the employee walked away for a moment.
Hassett said the Bennington Pizza House, which she and her husband, Ryan Hassett, also own, has had donation jars stolen and had to stop leaving an employee tip jar on the ordering counter, instead fashioning a hole through which tips can be dropped into a collector below the counter.
POLICE PATROLS?
Asked about the idea of foot patrols in the downtown, police Lt. Camillo Grande said in an email Thursday, “There have been a couple of incidents where downtown merchants have experienced larcenies from their establishments. These are not considered robberies or burglaries; they are thefts. One of the thefts involved the stealing of a tip jar while the employee was distracted, and the other was a retail theft. Officers are actively investigating these incidents, and they are working with the merchants.”
Grande added, “We are attempting to meet the needs of the entire community and when time permits, we will have officers assigned to the downtown area.”
Police Chief Paul Doucette said in an email he wanted to stress that “the two recent reported incidents on Main Street are thefts. There was no force or threat of force used. Officers are actively working on the two incidents reported to the Bennington Police Department.”
‘A DETERRENT’
Hassett said she believes the town should show support for the merchants by increasing the police presence downtown. With supply chain disruptions, price increases and other effects of the pandemic, increased theft “is like getting kicked in the teeth all over,” she said.
Even though officers could not be everywhere at once, “it would be a deterrent,” Hassett said. “Leadership needs to send a message [of support] to the businesses here in the downtown.”
Wilwol said that, even without extensive foot patrols downtown, an increase during the prime daytime business might make a difference.