BENNINGTON — How do kids learn when they’re struggling with their mental health?
Where do they turn for stability when home is neither stable nor predictable?
How can children who have been developmentally delayed by the COVID pandemic function in a setting that requires self-regulation?
And how do schools move forward with instruction when all those things complicate everyday classroom routines we used to take for granted?
These are the big questions that teachers in Bennington County, and across the nation, have been facing – not only in the soon-to-conclude 2022-23 school year, and not only following the pandemic, but as a longer and worrisome trend.
And yet, it’s a very different story for every kid who’s working through depression, or anxiety, or learning or re-learning to navigate classrooms and social relationships after years of pandemic isolation.
“Since each family and family member experienced the pandemic in their own unique way and at their own developmental level, then the effects of it are going to look very different for each individual,” Meghan Knight, a student engagement interventionist for the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, said in an email. “For example, today's 8th graders will present very differently than the 8th graders in six years who were not yet in preschool when we were in isolation."
“The pandemic has forced educators to re-calibrate our expectations for kids and that is a difficult thing to do when there is the pressure to deliver a certain amount of academic content, administer state-wide testing, and juggle a host of other responsibilities,” she said.
THE GROWING PROBLEM
There was already mounting evidence before the COVID pandemic shut down many schools and social gatherings that young people in the United States were having difficulty with mental health challenges.
In 2021, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Children’s Hospital Association jointly declared a “national emergency” in the mental health of children and young people in the United States.
The National Institutes of Health reports that nearly 20 percent of U.S. children between the ages of 3 and 17 have a mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral disorder. The government agency also reports that suicidal behaviors among high school students increased more than 40 percent in the decade before 2019, and that mental health challenges were the leading cause of death and disability for that age group.
It’s a Vermont problem, too.
The most recent Vermont Youth Risk Assessment Survey, from fall of 2021, showed a combined 36 percent of high school respondents felt anxious most of the time (23 percent) or all of the time (13 percent). A combined 35 percent of high schoolers said they felt their mental health was poor most of the time (24 percent) or all the time (11 percent). Thirty percent of high school students and 22 percent of middle schoolers said they felt sad or hopeless every day for two weeks and stopped doing some usual activities.
More alarmingly, about 20 percent of middle and high school students said they self-harmed without suicidal intent in the past year; another 15 percent said they had made a plan to attempt suicide in the past year, and between 6 and 7 percent said they had attempted suicide.
ROOT CAUSES
Knight and Kate Abbott, director of student services for the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, both laid out the causes of trauma and delayed development that have affected students and classrooms since the pandemic began in 2020.
Families faced significant challenges, including loss of jobs, food insecurity, and the death of loved ones. Many parents had to leave children unsupervised at home while they were working, and students did not yet have the developmental skills to navigate remote learning, such as time management. Left to their own devices, kids had access to social media and inappropriate or triggering Internet content, while they were cut off from social interaction with their peers.
The impact on pre-kindergarten children was significant, Abbott said.
“TV became the coping mechanism and the babysitter and socialization that happen through screens,” she said. “And there's no filter on YouTube."
“I just feel like there's this kind of like the technology replaced human connection as a protective factor. And the critical socialization that happens in the ages of two to five was blown out the door and those five-year-olds are learning how to be three-year-olds right now.”
Abbott found that some students who were already avid readers devoured books during the pandemic and expanded their vocabularies. But other students saw skills diminish. “We found in three, four and five, their math really suffered. In grades one, two and three, they took a hit on reading,” she said.
“But then you have also had kids that were kind of in the at-risk category of really, school is their connection to a lifeline if something's not being super safe at home and they lost their lifeline. And so those kiddos were coming in with massive trauma of neglect or caring for families that have substance use disorder or food insecurity,” she said.
“It amplified all of the risk factors,” added Scott Burg, a child psychologist who provides clinical and consulting services under contract for the SVSU. “We already have a lot of resource-challenged households that live under a lot of stress and duress and do their best – but it's still a really difficult environment for a lot of those children.”
As for kids for whom school is the safe and supportive place in their lives? “That's their connective tissue to the community that went away in a lot of ways,” Burg said.
RESOURCES AND ATTENTION
The trouble is that when those kids come to school with their problems, it can be disruptive to teachers and students. Some kids take cues from their peers and act out as well. In 2021 and 2022, on multiple occasions, Bennington Elementary School reached out to the Bennington Police for help in dealing with children who were out of control.
Yet, Burg notes out that in one SVSU elementary school building, half of the referrals for discipline this year were connected to three children.
“I think it’s useful to know the majority of students in school who have stressor challenges ... are in a place where they have the capacity to be successful," he said.
One way the SVSU is working to address the needs of its most challenged students is by establishing a satellite therapeutic program at the Beech Street School building on South Stream Road – the former home of its administrative offices – for students for whom traditional classrooms simply weren’t working. The program provides one-on-one instruction, with additional adults present to assure safety. It’s staffed with a registered behavior technician and four board-certified behavioral analysts, as well as a contracted psychiatric nurse practitioner.
The students are given small chunks of work with reward time, flexibility and break time integrated into their schedules, Abbott said.
“What they really focused on is called functional communication. So we really when a kid says, ‘I just can't do that math,’ we just listen. And we say, OK, we can't do that math right now. We're OK. What can we do right now? And so we just we honor that communication.”
Another way to help students with mental health challenges is to provide the consistency and predictability that might otherwise be missing from their lives in the school setting, Burg said.
“When you combine unpredictability with high stress you see resilience shift to a trauma impact. But what we can do in the building is create consistent predictable environment,” Burg said. “When we are consistent - a safe, clear, compassionate, predictable response – that calms the nervous system. That predictability turns the volume down on the autonomic nervous response. That creates an environment in the brain and body where they are available to learn."
LISTENING MATTERS
At the BRSU, Knight’s focus has been on social problem-solving skills, with an emphasis on empathy, accountability, and repair of relationships. Listening to kids has been the most important part of that work, she said.
“What it looks like for me is asking questions, repeating and re-stating what I hear them saying so that they know they have not been misunderstood, and validating how they feel. It is amazing the relationship you can build with a young person if you respond with ‘Wow, that seems like a really tough spot to be in!’ Or: ‘I understand why you are feeling like this,’” she said.
“After that, we talk about what skills they already have in place to be able to move through this tough spot,” Knight explained. “Kids have voices and they are truly amazing thinkers! I honor their ideas as much as possible, even when they have caused harm or made a less-than-appropriate choice. We make mistakes, it is truly how we learn. But what we as adults can focus on is how to make it right and how we can move forward in the process of repair.”
“When kids feel comfortable making mistakes, then they can feel comfortable turning to trusted adults to guide them in how to make restorations. They are not born with this knowledge, it has to be scaffolded for them, just like their academic work.”
NOT ALL DOOM AND GLOOM
Educators and mental health specialists are quick to note that despite the increased incidence of mental health and behavior challenges, most kids are doing OK, and kids who aren’t OK can and do get better.
“The reality is that kids at this age .. their brains are incredibly plastic,” Burg said. “They are naturally resilient, and with the right supports, they can make incredible growth and positive change. And I am hopeful. For every kiddo that I work with I believe that they have the possibility of having productive, successful lives.”
“Resources are being brought to bear," he added. "And you know we need more, but the fact that there's this growing awareness, and that there are ways to support kids that that will allow them to be successful … they can make it. They're not doomed.”
TOLL ON TEACHERS
While teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors and clinicians all work toward trying to help kids overcome mental health challenges, they’re also aware that the work takes a toll on them and their colleagues as well.
Knight, as a parent and educator, thinks about that a lot.
“I think about myself as a parent and the daily conflict I faced knowing that my child could suffer lifelong social and emotional consequences from the social deprivation she experienced,” she said. "I think about my child's teacher who was navigating teaching 18 kindergarten students both in person and virtually and how she executed that with an effortless grace not knowing how she was coping on a daily basis. The fact remains that we did make it through and we should be proud of ourselves and kind to ourselves for figuring out something that seemed, at moments, to not be 'figure-outable.'"
Debbie Muñoz, a social worker at Mount Anthony Union High School, said she’s provided more therapy to teachers this year than at any other point in her career. “It's hard, and a lot of the situations are just heartbreaking,” she said. “We take care of each other on a regular basis.”
There’s a difference between stress and trauma, Abbott said. And teachers are regularly dealing with the trauma that comes from their students' lives – whether it’s housing, food insecurity, an unsafe situation, or a threat of self-harm.
“Stress is something that you can kind of use some strategies and okay, I'm going to take a walk for a minute and have a cup of coffee and I'll be fine. Trauma’s when the stress is out of your control. So you feel like that loss of control and you can't like it's really scary, right? … Teachers, because they care so much, get traumatized by their work.”