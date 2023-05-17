BENNINGTON — Good news is hard to come by. Just look at the deluge of doom and gloom on social media on any given day. It’s no wonder that studies from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) show a strong connection between anxiety and social media. It’s also no wonder that NAMI’s theme for 2023’s National Mental Health Awareness month, designated in May since 1949, is a reminder that everyone has value and is “more than enough.”
But for Jake Stone what’s even harder to come by is the good news — that is, news on how faith can go a long way in overcoming life’s challenges.
“I believe the church has done a poor job articulating that faith is good. That’s something we hope to change,” said Stone, who serves as campus minister of Mission City Church, a storefront church that officially opened in 2018 on Main Street in Bennington.
Stone, one of the six ministers who are part of the Mission City team, sits on the couch that is in the gathering area of the church. The afternoon sun streams through the large windows that once would have displayed the latest merchandise being peddled by retailers. Today, though, what is being offered is hope that is alive, and noticeably vibrant.
“Yes, the green on our walls and in our signage is shocking,” laughed Stone. So bright was the green that the company who was making the sign for Mission City Church gently pointed out that this was downtown Bennington and not New York City. That shade of green, though, was chosen for a good reason. No, it wasn’t to represent new life as the color often symbolizes within liturgical circles.
“This bright green is the church’s color because we wanted to capture how God is more creative than we can ever imagine. God is the author of fun,” said Stone. “So, we thought, ‘let’s be making some noise.’”
Mission City is making noise. Its official mission statement is to “develop and deploy disciples,” but Stone brings that lofty statement down to earth. “We want to connect and engage with the Bennington community,” he said.
As a multi-site church, Mission City sees itself reaching into the heart of rural communities.
Mission City’s other location is in Rutland.
“We are a river church, not a lake. We have many inlets as our mission field,” said Stone.
While offering the gamut of what one would expect from a church such as Mission City, from a dedicated children’s room with secure sign and a café serving coffee with a cause, to a stage with music and lighting for worship and small groups like Celebrate Recovery, Mission City is also stepping into a role many houses of faith in Bennington — and nationwide — have come to realize is integral to ministry: That of mental health advocate.
Stone discovered the need for mental health conversations while talking to parents about creating a safe and welcoming haven for Bennington youth.
“In all my conversations, the No. 1 concern parents cited was the mental health of their children,” said Stone.
The United States is facing a mental health crisis among its children. In the fall of 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics along with the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children's Hospital Association declared a national emergency in child and teen mental health. Many studies say mental health is the new pandemic, with isolation and loneliness growing among teens — which is ironic, as social media has increased. Yet, social media has also brought with it an increase in cyber bullying, as well as feelings of inadequacies as teens compare their bodies and lives to others.
“We live in an era where we have never been so connected, yet so isolated,” said Stone, who soon realized that parents, too, needed support.
“A church might only get 40 hours a year in which to have a good influence on a child. But parents are the key influencers in a child’s life. Parents are to be the spiritual giants in a child’s life. Our job is to equip them,” he said.
Parental support is important, as Stone acknowledges gone are the days where grandma was right next door to help with the children. As the world began to emerge from the pandemic, an alarming lack of childcare nationwide was being reported. In addition to childcare, health studies also revealed more parents were experiencing loneliness. A Cigna study found that mothers are especially likely to be considered lonely (69 percent) and that single parents were particularly likely to struggle with loneliness, as more than 77 percent classified as lonely. According to NAMI, loneliness and mental health issues often walk hand in hand.
While in the early dream stage of what a ministry for parents can look like — one that would support mental health and the overall welfare of families — Stone said that this isn’t just about Mission City becoming another service provider, but rather a place where authentic, meaningful relationships can be fostered. A place where that good news of a life-changing faith that Stone doesn’t hear much of can be heard.
Faith communities like Mission City Church are finding that, especially in rural areas, they are fast becoming the new emerging mental health advocates not just out of concern, but out of necessity. According to NAMI, there are nearly 37 million rural Americans who live in areas where there are mental health professional shortages. NAMI has created NAMI FaithNet to equip faith communities to become mental health advocates. FaithNet doesn’t sponsor or support any belief but encourages the sharing of ideas among all faith groups.
For more information, contact namifaithnet@nami.org or the NAMI Help Line at 703-524-7600.