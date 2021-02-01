BENNINGTON — Two Massachusetts men are facing criminal charges after totaling their trucks while speeding along a Stamford road on Friday night.
Joseph Benoni, 24, of Cheshire and Joseph Therrien, 26, of Florida have been cited by Vermont State Police with negligent operation. They’re scheduled to appear in Bennington Superior criminal court on March 31, according to a state police release.
Investigators said the men were driving north on Main Road in Stamford around 11 p.m. Friday when — one after the other — their trucks veered off the roadway, rolled over and crashed near Lincoln Road. They were reportedly traveling above the 50 mph speed limit.
Benoni, who was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, suffered minor scrapes and cuts. Therrien, who was in a 2016 pickup truck of the same make and model, wasn’t injured, said state police. Only Benoni was reported wearing a seat belt.
Investigators said the road had been clear and dry, and there was clear visibility. “It appears speed and following too closely are factors” in the crash, said Trooper Colin Shepley.
Whether the men were racing, or chasing each other for another reason, wasn’t immediately clear.
The Stamford Volunteer Fire Department, Northern Berkshire EMS and Dean’s Towing also responded to the crash.
Two nights later, state police charged a Bennington County resident with drunk driving after he apparently totaled his car while traveling on Route 313 West in Arlington.
Jonathan Karhu, 26, of Arlington was cited with driving under the influence (second offense). He is scheduled to appear in Bennington County criminal court on Feb. 8, the VSP said in a release.
Police said Karhu was heading east in an Audi A4 at around 10 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of the car near Benedicts Crossing Road. He reportedly crossed the road’s center line and hit a ditch on the other side of the roadway.
The vehicle was “launched back into the roadway” and came to a stop in the eastbound lane of travel, according to the release.
Karhu, who had a female passenger, was screened for DUI after showing signs of impairment, state police said. The VSP said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt, suffered a head injury and was treated at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.