MANCHESTER — A person at Manchester Elementary Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
It was not noted if it was a student, teacher or staff member.
An email from Randi Lowe, superintendent of the Bennington Rutland Supervisory Union, announced the positive case Wednesday afternoon.
“The optimistic side of me was hoping that we would make it well into the school year before having a positive COVID-19 case in our schools,” Lowe said in the email. “Unfortunately, that is not the case as someone at MEMS has tested positive. I commend the principals and school nurse for their quick response and communication with those impacted. Anyone requiring quarantine has been contacted by the school already.”
Lowe said she heard from many families last year who appreciated getting notifications about the positive cases, noting the transparency was reassuring for them.
“I will be communicating with all families in the BRSU when we have a positive case in one of our schools until our students under age 12 are eligible for the vaccine and have had a reasonable amount of time to receive their vaccination,” Lowe said.