2022-03-15-POWNALOFFICE_E.jpg

The location of the new Pownal Town Office.

 Isabel Wissner — Vermont News & Media
MONDAY

Shaftsbury Water Board: 5:45 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.

Shaftsbury Select Board: 6:30 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.

TUESDAY

Taconic & Green Regional School District (Principal goals update): 5:45 p.m., BRSU offices, 6378 Route 7A, Sunderland.

Pownal Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Town Office, 511 Center St.

Manchester Selectboard/Planning Commission: Joint cell tower hearing, 6 p.m., Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Ave.

WEDNESDAY

Bennington Energy Committee: 7 p.m., 130 River St.

Manchester Development Review Board: 7:30 p.m., Town Hall, 40 Jeff Williams Way.

