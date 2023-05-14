Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Note: Most meetings are also accessible via online conferencing. Visit your town or school district website or contact your town for more information.

MONDAY

Manchester Water Board: 9 a.m., town offices, 40 Jeff Williams Way.

Bennington Select Board: 5 p.m., Bennington Fire Station, 130 River St.

Shaftsbury Water Board: 6 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.

Shaftsbury Select Board: 6:30 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.

TUESDAY

Dorset Select Board: Hearing on zoning proposal, 7 p.m., town offices, 112 Mad Tom Road.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

WEDNESDAY

Bennington Board of Civil Authority: 4:30 p.m., 205 South St.

Mount Anthony Union School District Board: 6 p.m., SVSU offices, 184 Main St., Bennington.

Shaftsbury Development Review Board: 6 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.

THURSDAY

Bennington Community Policing Advisory Review Board: 6 p.m., Bennington Fire Station, 130 River St.

East Dorset Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m., fire station, 341 Village St.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.