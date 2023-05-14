Note: Most meetings are also accessible via online conferencing. Visit your town or school district website or contact your town for more information.
MONDAY
Manchester Water Board: 9 a.m., town offices, 40 Jeff Williams Way.
Bennington Select Board: 5 p.m., Bennington Fire Station, 130 River St.
Shaftsbury Water Board: 6 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.
Shaftsbury Select Board: 6:30 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.
TUESDAY
Dorset Select Board: Hearing on zoning proposal, 7 p.m., town offices, 112 Mad Tom Road.
WEDNESDAY
Bennington Board of Civil Authority: 4:30 p.m., 205 South St.
Mount Anthony Union School District Board: 6 p.m., SVSU offices, 184 Main St., Bennington.
Shaftsbury Development Review Board: 6 p.m., Cole Hall, 61 Buck Hill Road.
THURSDAY
Bennington Community Policing Advisory Review Board: 6 p.m., Bennington Fire Station, 130 River St.
East Dorset Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m., fire station, 341 Village St.